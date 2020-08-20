Glasgow City will face off against Wolfsburg for a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal. The winner of this one will have a date set with the winner of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Tuesday in San Sebastian. Each team has had to navigate their way back to tournament play differently, as Glasgow City have not played since February and Wolfsburg winning the German double in July. The format of the knockout stage has been tweaked to ensure the tournament ends in a timely manner, so it's single-leg ties the rest of the way. Here's what you need to know

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Aug. 21 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Anoeta -- San Sebastian, Spain

Live stream: CBS All-Access

Storylines

Glasgow City: The Scottish side received financial assistance from philanthropist James Anderson in order to continue their UWCL campaign, which was paused since October of 2019. The team enters the quarterfinal round on limited training and with little-to-none live match experience. Glasgow City are fully aware of the challenge ahead against the No. 2 team in UEFA rankings, as they have fallen to German teams in prior years. They'll lean on midfielders Leanne Crichton and Leanne Ross to try and make an impact while potentially putting out a defensive-oriented gameplan to fight back against Wolfsburg's prolific scorers.

Wolfsburg: The German side enters this match as favorites, led by world-class striker Pernille Harder, who has scored over 25 goals in all competitions. Wolfsburg have the advantage in roster depth, and will also likely look to Ewa Pajor, the Polish international who can wreak havoc in front of goal. The team also has the benefit of having training, playing matches since this May, and has found success in their return to play in light of the global pandemic winning another league title.

Prediction

Wolfsburg will kick off their knockout rounds with a win thanks to Harder and Pajor. Pick: Wolfsburg 4, Glasgow, 0