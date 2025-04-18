The UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal round will kick off on Saturday with the final four clubs representing three different countries. Arsenal will face Lyon, while current title holders Barcelona will host Chelsea on Sunday. The four remaining UWCL teams will compete over a two-leg semifinal for a chance to compete in the final at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, in May.

Arsenal and Lyon will meet in the semifinal round for the first time since the 2010-11 UWCL campaign. The French side dominated the series, eliminating Arsenal on a 5-2 aggregate over two legs. Despite a sprinkle of familiar faces, Wendie Renard for Lyon and Kim Little for Arsenal, the two sides are in completely new eras, with new head coaches and rosters, as they prepare to face each other.

Arsenal manager Renée Slegers and Lyon coach Joe Montemurro will have to manage injuries to the roster ahead of the semifinal round after some key players sustained some extra knocks over the international window. Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne Von Damselarr is managing an ankle injury, and long-time Lyon captain Wendie Renard is dealing with a foot injury, but could be available for semifinal selection.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Women's Champions League

Date : Saturday, April 19 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, April 19 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, England Live stream: DAZN

DAZN Odds: Arsenal +263; Draw +259; Lyon -111

Women's Champions League schedule

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Saturday April 19

Arsenal vs Lyon (7:30 a.m. ET)

Sunday April 20 (first leg)

Barcelona vs Chelsea (12 p.m. ET)

Sunday 27 April (second legs)

Chelsea vs. Barcelona (9 a.m. ET)

Lyon vs. Arsenal (12 p.m. ET)

Women's Champions League final

May. 24 (Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal)

Winner of Arsenal-Lyon vs. Winner of Barcelona-Chelsea (12 p.m. ET)

Last meeting between Arsenal vs. Lyon

2022-23 group stage:



Lyon 1-5 Arsenal



Arsenal 0-1 Lyon



The two European sides faced each other during the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. Both teams were drawn into group C and faced each other twice, splitting their two fixtures. Frida Maanum, who then played for Lyon, scored the lone goal during the opening group match against Arsenal. The Gunners delivered a lopsided 5-1 loss to Lyon during their second meeting and went on to win the group.

What Arsenal are saying

The two managers have a long respect for each other, both overlapping on the sidelines in Arsenal when Montemurro was Arsenal manager from 2017 to 2021 and Slegers was among the coaching staff.

"I think they are very strong opposition. Huge respect for them as a team and individual players and the coach, of course, as well, Joe Montemurro, so we know it's going to be a very big challenge, but we look forward to it. We want to embrace the challenge," Slegers said ahead of the game.

"I've had the honour to have Joe Montemurro as a mentor as well in the UEFA mentorship programme. I think the biggest takeaways that I got from him is less is more, make it specific, and just the way he goes about it. He's very determined and works really hard, but he also does things with a smile on his face, a little cheeky sometimes. And that's the way he goes about it, it's been inspirational."

What Lyon are saying

Montemurro has been a long-time manager in the women's game, with head coaching stints with Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, Arsenal, Juventus, and now Lyon. He'll be across the sidelines during the upcoming semifinal, facing Arsenal for the first time since the 2022-23 UWCL group stage when then managed Juventus.

"[Arsenal] deserve to be at the top end of this great competition. Their supporter base and the way they've elevated women's football not only in the UK, but I think also in Europe, has been quite special from that perspective," he said.

We expect it to be an amazing atmosphere, an atmosphere which will, obviously, be pro-Arsenal. And that's where we will just have to focus on our football, not focus on the other bits and pieces. If Lyon shows up and have a football approach and focus on the moment on the pitch, I think we'll put in a good show."

Arsenal vs. Lyon predicted lineups

Arsenal lineup: Manuela Zinsberger; Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, Kate McCabe; Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Mariona Caldentey; Chloe Kelly, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo

Lyon lineup: Cristiane Endler; Elle Carpenter, Vanessa Gilles, Wendie Renard, Salma Bacha; Damaris Egurrola, Lindsey Heaps, Dzenifer Marozsan; Tabitha Chawinga, Kadidiatou Diani, Melchi Dumornay

Americans to watch

Emily Fox, Arsenal: The U.S. women's national team fullback has fit in seamlessly with the Gunners since her arrival last year. Her athleticism, precise crossing, and defensive efforts have been a key factor in Arsenal, and she'll be tasked with shutting down Lyon attacks while generating counters for her side.

Lindsey Heaps, Lyon: The USWNT captain has a nearly equal responsibility for her club in providing leadership among the midfield for Lyon. Her ability to control the tempo and contribute in both attacking and defensive sequences makes her a key asset for the French giants.

Arsenal vs. Lyon prediction

Arsenal will have a massive home field advantage at EmiratesStadium, and will be motivated throughout. But Lyon's impressive attacking trio will test Zinsberger and walk away with a narrow advantage for the second leg in France. Pick: Arsenał 1, Lyon 2

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.