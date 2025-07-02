The 2025 UEFA Women's Euro kicks off in Switzerland with 16 of the continent's best teams. Reigning Euro champions England will have a target on their back, and Spain enter the competition as a co-favorite to compete for the title. Other European powerhouses, Germany, France, and Sweden, face similar challenges from rising teams, and anything can happen in tournament soccer.

There's plenty of debate on which teams are favorites, dark horses, or long shots, but things will shake out once the whistle blows for the group stage. Recent form, squad depth, and more will determine who will end up the greatest in Europe. Here's how I think the 16 teams stack up for now:

1. England

Led by head coach Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses are defending champions and have earned the honor of being the top-ranked team to begin the tournament. Despite the international retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, and the withdrawal of Millie Bright, there's still plenty of holdovers from the 2022 championship-winning side to make another deep run in the tournament. There are question marks around the goalkeeping position, but that's just an opportunity for Hannah Hampton to shine.

2. Spain

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winners are favorites to rival England for the title. Boasting the world's best midfield with Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, Spain combine technical dominance and relentless attacking fluidity. However, Bonmati's medical condition (recovering from meningitis) presents a question mark for her availability in the group stage, along with goalkeeper Cata Coll, who is battling tonsillitis. Perhaps this is the tournament Claudia Pina is a starter instead of an impact sub.

3. Germany

Complicating things among tournament favorites are Germany. The runners-up in 2022, and bronze medalists at the 2024 Olympics, are in mostly solid form coming into the tournament. They're without Lena Oberdorf due to injury, and Alex Popp has retired, but a rebuilt attack featuring Lea Schuller and dynamic wingers has terrorized defenses, and they'll be a difficult opponent throughout.

4. Sweden

Forever a perennial tournament threat, Sweden are still intimidating foes even with some injury concerns. An ankle injury that has sidelined Fridolina Rolfo for at least the first group match is a major loss, as is the absence of future star Rosa Kafaji, and goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who is on leave while pregnant. The group has plenty of depth across the roster, and Stina Blackstenius is fresh off winning the Champions League and scoring the winning goal.

5. France

One simply can't not be wowed by electrifying play from Kadidiatou Diani and Marie Antoinette Katoto, and Sandy Baltimore and Salma Bacha are counterattacking beasts. They'll keep France a threat throughout the competition, but France's "tournament mentality" has long haunted them, and it doesn't seem like they've shaken off the narrative without veterans Wendie Renard or Eugenie Le Sommer omitted from the roster.

6. Netherlands

Champions in the 2017 Euro, the Dutch have since seen a slight decline among other top teams in the world. While they'll always have 2017, there's almost too much uncertainty around recent form and starting players that they don't quite fit in with the favorites, and they're too good to be considered dark horses. Vivianne Miedema has shaken off any fitness uncertainty in recent Euro tuneups, while Lineth Beerensteyn remains a question mark.

7. Norway

There's no way an attack that consists of Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Guro Reiten is outside the top five of the rankings, but here we are. While their offense can rival any in Europe with set-piece ability and explosive transition, this group has a history of chronic underperformance in major international tournaments.

8. Italy

Sometimes you have to have your reach for the stars pick, so congrats to Italy being firm in the middle of the pack. They have enough tactical flexibility, and with veteran Cristiana Girelli's experience, the group could do enough shape-shifting to present the right amount of chaos in matches. They'll be without Giulia Dragoni and will miss her creativity, but Cecilia Salvai could be another answer in the midfield.

9. Denmark

The Danish rally around Pernille Harder's elite attacking talents, and the group excels at quick transitions and crossing, with strength on the backline boosted by NWSL defender Isabella Obaze. But like any team, too much over-reliance on one player can lead to disaster, and Denmark's turnovers in slower play could haunt them.

10. Iceland

The group is often organized and stingy on defense. Led by Glódís Viggósdóttir, the centerback has had to manage a lingering injury since May, and the group has struggled to convert close matches into confident wins. Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir is a bright spot in the attack and on long throws, but if they reach the knockouts, they could run into serious trouble.

11. Belgium

Serious long-shot energy in Belgium. They're in a difficult group, with Italy, Spain, and Portugal, and they'll need to embrace the pressure that comes with a big tournament. They will depend on team captain Tessa Wullaert in counterattacks, while young midfielder Marie Detruyer pulls the strings.

12. Switzerland

It's a natural instinct to believe that a home nation will do well in the tournament they're hosting, especially when they have a young, up-and-coming prospect to root for in 18-year-old forward Sydney Schertenleib. If she has a breakout performance, it could rally the squad and nation, but losing multiple players to ligament tears ahead of the tournament might indicate a rough start.

13. Portugal

The group had four consecutive Nations League losses and held their breath at the possibility of not having Kika Nazareth available. Tournament football provides a fresh start, and Portugal have proven they are a tricky side during high-stakes competition, and Nazareth's return from injury just might be the hope that changes things for Portugal with her flair on the pitch.

14. Poland

Poland are making their debut in the tournament and will be fueled by forward Ewa Pajor. The striker is undoubtedly one of the world's best in front of goal as she racked up 25 goals for Barcelona, and a rising profile with Paulina Tomasiak in tow could mean that over-reliance on one player might not be such an issue, but their very limited tournament experience could be a tough hurdle.

15. Wales

The debutants are here with nothing to lose and everything to gain as they step into the Euros with an unshakeable belief. Led by team captain Angharad James, she has credited the mentality shift to head coach Rhian Wilkinson, and squad veteran Jess Fishlock has echoed the sentiments. If Sophie Ingel's return from injury is, in fact, ready to be tested on the pitch, the Welsh Dragons could shock some.

16. Finland

The group is no stranger to being disciplined in defense and utilizing set pieces or counterattacks to shake up games, but there are question marks around lingering injuries to defensive star Natalia Kuikka, who has limited minutes due to her injury management. No Elli Pikkujämsä on the backline or Jutta Rantala in attack just presents more challenges to team chemistry, and as the tournament kicks off.



