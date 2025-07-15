The 2025 UEFA Women's Euro is in full swing with 16 nations saying farewell to the group stage and eight teams welcoming the quarterfinal round. Host nation Switzerland have set a breathtaking backdrop for preliminary rounds, with some good weather and plenty of towering Alps to take in. The group stage saw plenty of goals, setting an all-time record (89) for the competition.

The home side also delivered some surprising performances, while reigning title holders England stumbled out of the gate, only to dust themselves off with a strong display, placing expectations on France. Still, it feels like everyone is chasing Spain. If you're keeping track of where teams rise and fall, check back to our original rankings.

The knockout rounds present a different challenge now, resetting the tournament and even our power rankings. With eliminations from the competition, that means those teams will be closer to the bottom of the table, but who is at the top?

Here's where the 16 teams stand:

1. Spain (+1)

They may have entered the tournament as co-favorites alongside England, but have bumped themselves up to the top of the rankings after dominating the group stage without their starting keeper, Cata Coll, and limited minutes by Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati. Midfielder Alecia Putellas is directing all the traffic, and NWSL's Esther Gonzalez is leading the tournament Golden Boot race with four goals.

2. France (+3)

The squad put the entire tournament on notice and may have just shattered the "tournament mentality" narrative with their group wins against England, Wales, and the Netherlands. Les Bleues had multiple standout performances, including goal scorers Marie Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore, but Salma Bacha and Sakina Karchaoui aided Baltimore in dominating the left flank while Delphine Cascarino is a constant threat on the right.

3. England (-2)

Had a very poor opening day performance against France, looking clueless and rattled throughout the majority of the game, and it seeped onto the sidelines as well as manager Sarina Wiegman made few adjustments. Maybe it was a wake-up call, because the Lionesses rallied through the group stage, and Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Georgia Stanway are leading the charge on the pitch.

4. Sweden (--)

They do a very good job of managing the opponent in front of them, and they showed that they can be clinical when high stakes are involved. Despite earlier matches where they sometimes left too many chances on the pitch, they made them count against group rivals Germany to win the group and look like a dangerous threat heading into the knockout rounds.

5. Germany (-2)

The 2024 Olympic bronze medalists handed a tough opening game with a quick mentality shift and hyper focus. Already without Lena Oberdorf, rehabbing back from an ACL injury, the roster was rocked with an MCL injury to team captain Giulia Gwinn on matchday one. The group rallied behind substitute Carlotta Wamser, but now they'll be without her on a red card suspension in the quarterfinal, and it'll be up to manager Christian Wück to figure out the best way forward.

6. Norway (+1)

There's no other team in the Euros that have put together three wins, clinched a quarterfinal spot, and yet remains an unconvincing side, unless you're Norway. Ada Hegerberd and Caroline Graham Hansen have connected on goal, but the team's co-leading goal scorer is Own Goal. Expected more dominating, thrilling play from a team in a group where they overmatch their opposition. Instead, they've played like equals, and they'll need to be more lethal in the knockout rounds.

7. Italy (+1)

Italy did just enough to advance into the quarterfinals and jump up in the rankings. Another team you want to see more from, but they give you just enough to stay relevant instead of changing the script altogether. Couldn't close things out against a desperate Portugal and managed to score against tournament favorites Spain, but looked neither threatening nor convincing.

8. Switzerland (+4)

We're sipping the house Kool-Aid with Switzerland after their early run of performances. The Swiss held a strong showing against group leaders Norway, followed by a shutout win against Iceland, and advanced into the quarterfinals on a dramatic draw. Lia Walti has been a pillar among a young core of players, and the Arsenal player is setting the tempo along the way.

9. Netherlands (+3)

The Dutch had no easy path to the knockout rounds in the group of death. Despite the return of Vivianne Miedema, the striker was held out on a coach's decision with injury during the final matchday and wasn't able to muster up a big performance on the final matchday against France. The Dutch are now eliminated, long past their magical 2017 Euro title win, and manager Andries Jonker is likely on the way out.

10. Finland (+6)

The squad rivaled host Switzerland for a chance to advance into the final eight, and while their scenario gave them hope, they just didn't have enough to advance. Finland's performances were better than the sum of their parts, with Katariina Kosola and Oona Sevenius getting on the scoreboard, a stingy defensive structure, but they exited the tournament on the final day of group play

11. Poland (+3)

Poland probably wish they were in the knockout rounds, but that doesn't mean their debut wasn't memorable. They made history for a nation taking its first steps onto a big stage. Their inexperience in the tournament showed at times, but they played for pride on the final matchday with their first-ever Euros win against Denmark.

12. Belgium (-1)

Didn't go quietly into the night and got a memorable win on the final day of group play. They're eliminated, but they even scored two goals against tournament favorites Spain in a blowout loss. Manager Beta Gunnarsdóttir has been a breath of fresh air with her ideas for the roster, and she can build on this moving forward.

13. Portugal (--)

The night and day differences between Portugal's games in Group B led to their elimination. A blowout loss at the hands of Spain, following emotional tributes to recently departed Diogo Jota, a wild draw against Italy, and fizzled out against Belgium. There was more to show in this group, and another elimination means it's likely time to move on from long-time coach Francisco Neto.

14. Denmark (-5)

The Danes struggled to generate much offense this tournament despite having a top striker in Pernille Harder. The lack of creativity was a signal of tournament woes to come; they exit the Euro last in their group with questions around where they go from here.

15. Wales (--)

The Dragons managed to put together a respectable half against the Netherlands to open the group, but the wheels eventually came off the wagon for the duration of the tournament. A historic first Euro goal for the nation was scored by Jess Fishlock, and eliminated from a very difficult group.

16. Iceland (-6)

A massively disappointing showing in a group where it was entirely up for grabs. There were rarely moments where the squad truly looked like a dangerous threat, despite their efforts and a flurry of goals on the final matchday.