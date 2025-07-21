The simmering summer of soccer continues in Switzerland as the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro is down to four. The Swiss-hosted tournament has provided more than beautiful landscapes draped with the Alps and inviting lakes, but exciting football throughout the group stages and then penalty shootouts galore in the quarterfinals.

Teams in contention have been narrowed down to the final four, with home-nation Switzerland finally being downed in the quarterfinals after giving locals a reason to cheer, while reigning title holders England are on the hunt for another title, and Spain have emerged as rivals for the trophy. Dark horses Germany and Italy remain threats to spoil results along the way as well.

The competition began on July 2 and will conclude on July 27 with the championship final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where the last remaining two teams will compete for the trophy. The knockout rounds began on Wednesday, so here's your guide to all things women's Euro.

Semifinal schedule

Tuesday, July 22 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 3 vs. winners of quarterfinal 1 (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 4 vs. winners of quarterfinal 2 (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final

Sunday, July 27

Winners of semifinal 1 vs. winners of semifinal 2 (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)

Quarterfinal results

Wednesday, July 16 (Quarterfinals

Norway 1, Italy 2

Thursday, July 17

Sweden 2, England 2 (England advance on pens)

Friday, July 18 (Quarterfinals)

Spain 2, Switzerland 0

Saturday, July 19 (Quarterfinals)

France 1, Germany 1 (Germany advance on pens)

Group A

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Norway 3 3 0 0 8 5 +3 9 2 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 3 Finland 3 1 1 1 4 3 0 4 4 Iceland 3 0 0 3 3 7 -4 0

Wednesday, July 2

Iceland 0, Finland 1

Switzerland 1, Norway 2

Sunday, July 6

Norway 2, Finland 1

Switzerland 2, Iceland 0

Thursday, July 10

Finland 1, Switzerland 1

Norway 4, Iceland 3

Group B

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Spain 3 3 0 0 14 3 +11 9 2 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 3 Belgium 3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3 4 Portugal 3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1

Thursday, July 3

Belgium 0, Italy 1

Spain 5, Portugal 0

Monday, July 7

Spain 6, Belgium 2

Portugal 1, Italy 1

Friday, July 11

Italy 1, Spain 3

Portugal 1, Belgium 2

Group C

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Sweden 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0

Friday, July 4

Sweden 1, Denmark 0

Germany 2, Poland 0

Tuesday, July 8

Germany 2, Denmark 1

Poland 0, Sweden 3

Saturday, July 12

Sweden 4, Germany 1

Poland 3, Denmark 2

Group D

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 2 England 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 3 Netherlands 3 1 0 2 5 9 -4 3 4 Wales 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0

Saturday, July 5

Netherlands 3, Wales 0

France 2, England 1

Wednesday, July 9

England 4, Netherlands 0

France 4, Wales 1

Sunday, July 13

Netherlands 2, France 5

England 6, Wales 1



