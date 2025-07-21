UEFA Women's Euro semifinals schedule: England, Spain, Germany, Italy faceoff in semis ahead of Sunday final
The semifinals are set as four powerhouses faceoff with a title on the line
The simmering summer of soccer continues in Switzerland as the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro is down to four. The Swiss-hosted tournament has provided more than beautiful landscapes draped with the Alps and inviting lakes, but exciting football throughout the group stages and then penalty shootouts galore in the quarterfinals.
Teams in contention have been narrowed down to the final four, with home-nation Switzerland finally being downed in the quarterfinals after giving locals a reason to cheer, while reigning title holders England are on the hunt for another title, and Spain have emerged as rivals for the trophy. Dark horses Germany and Italy remain threats to spoil results along the way as well.
The competition began on July 2 and will conclude on July 27 with the championship final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where the last remaining two teams will compete for the trophy. The knockout rounds began on Wednesday, so here's your guide to all things women's Euro.
Semifinal schedule
Tuesday, July 22 (Semifinals)
Winners of quarterfinal 3 vs. winners of quarterfinal 1 (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 23 (Semifinals)
Winners of quarterfinal 4 vs. winners of quarterfinal 2 (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final
Sunday, July 27
Winners of semifinal 1 vs. winners of semifinal 2 (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)
Quarterfinal results
Wednesday, July 16 (Quarterfinals
Norway 1, Italy 2
Thursday, July 17
Sweden 2, England 2 (England advance on pens)
Friday, July 18 (Quarterfinals)
Spain 2, Switzerland 0
Saturday, July 19 (Quarterfinals)
France 1, Germany 1 (Germany advance on pens)
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|3
|Finland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Iceland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0
Wednesday, July 2
Iceland 0, Finland 1
Switzerland 1, Norway 2
Sunday, July 6
Norway 2, Finland 1
Switzerland 2, Iceland 0
Thursday, July 10
Finland 1, Switzerland 1
Norway 4, Iceland 3
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3
|+11
|9
|2
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|4
|Portugal
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
Thursday, July 3
Belgium 0, Italy 1
Spain 5, Portugal 0
Monday, July 7
Spain 6, Belgium 2
Portugal 1, Italy 1
Friday, July 11
Italy 1, Spain 3
Portugal 1, Belgium 2
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|9
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
Friday, July 4
Sweden 1, Denmark 0
Germany 2, Poland 0
Tuesday, July 8
Germany 2, Denmark 1
Poland 0, Sweden 3
Saturday, July 12
Sweden 4, Germany 1
Poland 3, Denmark 2
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|9
|2
|England
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3
|+8
|6
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|13
|-11
|0
Saturday, July 5
Netherlands 3, Wales 0
France 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 9
England 4, Netherlands 0
France 4, Wales 1
Sunday, July 13
Netherlands 2, France 5
England 6, Wales 1