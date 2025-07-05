All eyes are on Switzerland as 16 of Europe's best women's national teams take over the summer for the biggest tournament of the year, the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro. The competition began on July 2 and will conclude on July 27 with the championship final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where the last remaining two teams will compete for the trophy.

The competition promises current superstars and rising profiles with high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments. Reigning champions England will have a target on their back as 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions Spain try to add to their trophy cabinet. The group stage began on Wednesday, so here's your guide to all things women's Euro.

Group A

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Norway 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Iceland 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Wednesday, July 2

Iceland 0, Finland 1

Switzerland 1, Norway 2

Sunday, July 6

Norway vs. Finland (12 pm., Tourbillon, Sion)

Switzerland vs. Iceland (3 p.m., Stadion Wankdorf, Bern)

Thursday, July 10

Finland vs. Switzerland (12 p.m., Stade de Geneve, Geneva)

Norway vs. Iceland (3 p.m. GMT, Stockhorn Arena, Thun)

Group B

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Thursday, July 3

Belgium 0, Italy 1

Spain 5, Portugal 0

Monday, July 7

Spain vs. Belgium (12 p.m., Stockhorn Arena, Thun)

Portugal vs. Italy (3 p.m., Stade de Geneve, Geneva)

Friday, July 11

Italy vs. Spain (3 p.m., Stadion Wankdorf, Bern)

Portugal vs. Belgium (3 p.m., Tourbillon, Sion)

Group C

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 2 Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3 Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Poland 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Friday, July 4

Sweden 1, Denmark 0

Germany 2, Poland 0

Tuesday, July 8

Germany vs. Denmark (12 p.m., St. Jakob-Park, Basel)

Poland vs. Sweden (3 p.m., Swissporarena, Lucerne)

Saturday, July 12

Sweden vs. Germany (3 p.m., Letzigrund, Zurich)

Poland vs. Denmark (3 p.m., Swissporarena, Lucerne)

Group D

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 3 England 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Wales 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Saturday, July 5

Netherlands 3, Wales 0

France 2, England 1

Wednesday, July 9

England vs Netherlands (12 p.m., Letzigrund, Zurich)

France vs Wales (3 p.m., Kybunpark, St.Gallen)

Sunday, July 13

Netherlands vs France (3 p.m., St. Jakob-Park, Basel)

England vs Wales (3 p.m., Kybunpark, St.Gallen)

Knockout stage schedule

Wednesday, July 16 (Quarterfinals)

Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)

Thursday, July 17 (Quarterfinals)

Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)

Friday, July 18 (Quarterfinals)

Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, 3 p.m.)

Saturday, July 19 (Quarterfinals)

Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 22 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 3 vs. winners of quarterfinal 1 (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 4 vs. winners of quarterfinal 2 (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final

Sunday, July 27

Winners of semifinal 1 vs. winners of semifinal 2 (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)