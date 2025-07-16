The simmering summer of soccer continues in Switzerland as the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro heads to the knockout rounds. The Swiss-hosted tournament has provided more than beautiful landscapes draped with the Alps and inviting lakes, but exciting football throughout the group stages.

Teams in contention have been narrowed down from 16 to eight, and home nation Switzerland is giving locals a reason to cheer, while reigning title holders England are on the hunt for another title, and Spain have emerged as rivals for the trophy. Dark horses Germany and Sweden remain threats to spoil results along the way, while France keep making statements that this is there year.

The competition began on July 2 and will conclude on July 27 with the championship final at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where the last remaining two teams will compete for the trophy. The knockout rounds began on Wednesday, so here's your guide to all things women's Euro.

Group A

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Norway 3 3 0 0 8 5 +3 9 2 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 3 Finland 3 1 1 1 4 3 0 4 4 Iceland 3 0 0 3 3 7 -4 0

Wednesday, July 2

Iceland 0, Finland 1

Switzerland 1, Norway 2

Sunday, July 6

Norway 2, Finland 1

Switzerland 2, Iceland 0

Thursday, July 10

Finland 1, Switzerland 1

Norway 4, Iceland 3

Group B

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Spain 3 3 0 0 14 3 +11 9 2 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 3 Belgium 3 1 0 2 4 8 -4 3 4 Portugal 3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1

Thursday, July 3

Belgium 0, Italy 1

Spain 5, Portugal 0

Monday, July 7

Spain 6, Belgium 2

Portugal 1, Italy 1

Friday, July 11

Italy 1, Spain 3

Portugal 1, Belgium 2

Group C

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Sweden 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0

Friday, July 4

Sweden 1, Denmark 0

Germany 2, Poland 0

Tuesday, July 8

Germany 2, Denmark 1

Poland 0, Sweden 3

Saturday, July 12

Sweden 4, Germany 1

Poland 3, Denmark 2

Group D

Pos Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 2 England 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 3 Netherlands 3 1 0 2 5 9 -4 3 4 Wales 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0

Saturday, July 5

Netherlands 3, Wales 0

France 2, England 1

Wednesday, July 9

England 4, Netherlands 0

France 4, Wales 1

Sunday, July 13

Netherlands 2, France 5

England 6, Wales 1

Knockout stage schedule

Wednesday, July 16 (Quarterfinals)

Norway vs. Italy (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)

Thursday, July 17 (Quarterfinals)

Sweden vs. England (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)

Friday, July 18 (Quarterfinals)

Spain vs. Switzerland (Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, 3 p.m.)

Saturday, July 19 (Quarterfinals)

France vs. Germany (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 22 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 3 vs. winners of quarterfinal 1 (Stade de Geneve, Geneva, 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 (Semifinals)

Winners of quarterfinal 4 vs. winners of quarterfinal 2 (Letzigrund, Zurich, 3 p.m.)

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final

Sunday, July 27

Winners of semifinal 1 vs. winners of semifinal 2 (St. Jakob-Park, Basel, 3 p.m.)