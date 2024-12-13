Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup has gotten underway around most of the world, but UEFA will just be getting going in the new year now that the UEFA Nations League has come to a close. The road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is starting around Europe as nations are beginning their qualifying rounds.

The top teams from each group will automatically qualify while the runners up will go into a playoff round for the remaining spots for the World Cup. This is a new format with more groups than before and now 16 UEFA teams qualify for the expanded 48 team World Cu, so qualifying will be broken down into 12 groups, six with four teams and six with five teams.

How to watch



Date : Friday, Dec. 13 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 13 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : UEFA Headquarters -- Zurich, Switzerland

: UEFA Headquarters -- Zurich, Switzerland Live stream: FIFA+

Pots

Pot 1

France

Spain

Portugal

England

Netherlands

Belgium

Italy

Germany

Croatia

Switzerland

Denmark

Austria

Pot 2

Ukraine

Sweden

Turkiye

Wales

Hungary

Serbia

Poland

Romania

Greece

Slovakia

Czechia

Norway

Pot 3

Scotland

Slovenia

Republic of Ireland

Albania

North Macedonia

Georgia

Finland

Iceland

Montenegro

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Israel

Pot 4

Bulgaria

Luxembourg

Belarus

Kosovo

Armenia

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Cyprus

Faroe Islands

Latvia

Lithuania

Pot 5