North Macedonia have stunned Germany with a 2-1 win in Duisburg to leave Joachim Low's men third in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group J in the UEFA zone.

Goals from the evergreen Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas either side of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty secured victory at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on Wednesday and the result means that the Germans trail both Armenia and North Macedonia in the standings.

Let's take a look at the rest of the day scores:

UEFA qualifiers: Wednesday's scores

Armenia 3, Romania 2

Greece 1, Georgia 1

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

Lithuania 0, Italy 2

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, France 1

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

Moldova 1, Israel 4

Scotland 4, Faroe Islands 0

Austria 0, Denmark 4

San Marino 0, Albania 2

Andorra 1, Hungary 4

England 2, Poland 1

Liechtenstein 1, Iceland 4

Germany 1, North Macedonia 2

Elsewhere, England left it late to secure victory at home to Poland and France managed to squeeze past Bosnia-Herzegovina while there were also wins for Italy and Spain.

Harry Maguire found the back of the net five minutes from time at Wembley to cancel out Jakub Moder's equalizer after Harry Kane had opened the scoring from the penalty spot and the Manchester United man's goal also spared the blushes of Manchester City's John Stones for his role.

Gareth Southgate's men are top of Group I and two points clear of Hungary after their 4-1 win away at Andorra with Albania in third after a win away at San Marino.

In Group D, world champions France needed an Antoine Griezmann strike on the hour mark to emerge victorious away at Bosnia-Herzegovina to sit top on seven points with a cushion of four over Ukraine who drew 1-1 against Kazakhstan.

While it has been far from champagne football from Didier Deschamps' men this international break, they now look comfortable and on course to reach Qatar 2022.

Italy are another nation well on their way to the World Cup after a 2-0 win away at Lithuania sent them top of Group C with Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile the scorers in Vilnius before four staff were announced to be COVID-19 positive and Bulgaria played out a goalless draw with Northern Ireland.

Spain put a slow start to Group B behind them with a 3-1 win over Kosovo in Seville as Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno were all on target for Luis Enrique's men to go one point ahead of Sweden at the top of the standings as Greece and Georgia drew.

Meanwhile in Europe, Denmark thumped Austria 4-0 away as Scotland won by the same score at home to the Faroe Islands to occupy Group F's top two places and Armenia's 3-2 victory over Romania makes them surprise leaders of Germany's Group J with nine points from nine.