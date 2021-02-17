UEFA have confirmed that the 2020-21 edition of the Youth League will not be completed after the Executive Committee agreed to protect the young players by bringing it to a premature close. In an official statement on the decision, UEFA cited COVID-19's "effects on the staging of competitions.

"The committee had initially decided last year to amend the format of the competition and to delay its start," read the communique. "But the various measures imposed by health authorities around Europe have continued to evolve since then. The travelling restrictions affecting participating clubs create major difficulties for organizing their matches and two clubs have already withdrawn from the competition."

The Executive Committee added that there is no way to further delay to start of this season's UYL and that the "health and safety of youth players must be given highest possible priority." UEFA added that the "conditions to restart are not met in the current circumstances and the Club Competitions Committee and the European Club Association were consulted" before this "exceptional" decision was taken.