The 2019-20 UEFA Youth League rolls on this Saturday with the semifinals, which you can watch on CBS Sports. The matches will be streamed live on CBSSports.com for free, with Benfica taking on Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg facing Real Madrid. The semifinals and final will take place at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, France.

They were scheduled for April but had to be postponed till late August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid look like the favorites ahead of the semis after taking out Juventus (3-1) and Inter Milan (3-0) in the last two rounds.

For those not familiar with the Youth League, it's essentially the youth Champions League using U-19 teams. It's a 64-team tournament that includes a group stage and a knockout phase with some of the best youth teams in all of Europe. Past participants include Barcelona's Carlos Alena and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

Here's a look at the scores and the schedule:

Youth League semifinals

Saturday, Aug. 22

Benfica 3, Ajax 0

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 12 p.m. ET

Youth League final

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Benfica vs. Winner of Salzburg/Real Madrid, 12 p.m. ET