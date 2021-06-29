Ukraine may have finished third in their group at Euro 2020, but they are now among the last eight teams in all of Europe. Taking advantage of being a man up, Ukraine needed extra time to beat Sweden on Tuesday in the round of 16, 2-1, to advance to the quarterfinals in dramatic fashion.

In what was a fairly even match when it came to shots, possession and chances, it was substitute Artem Dovbyk who scored in the first minute of added time in the second period of extra time, clinically putting the ball in the net with a skillful header. His goal, officially coming in the 121st minute, sent the underdogs into the last eight where they'll face England on Saturday.

Ukraine actually opened the scoring 27 minutes in thanks to Oleksandr Zinchenko before Emil Forsberg equalized. But it was Marcus Danielson's deserved red card in the 99th minute that gave Ukraine 20 minutes with a man up to avoid penalty kicks, and they did just that.

Sweden entered the match as the favorite but could not generate a whole lot in attack, missing a few key opportunities. With the match level at 1-1 in the second half, both teams hit the post about a minute apart.

This sensational run to the quarters is by far their best at the cup. Ukraine didn't make the tournament from 1996-2008 and went out in the group stage in both 2012 and 2016.