There may be plenty of drama between now and the end of qualifying in Group C, but England will be hopeful that it doesn't involve them. They bid to go five wins from five matches on Saturday night, their eyes on wrapping up qualifying as early as next month. Playing against Ukraine will be one of the toughest fixtures left to navigate for Gareth Southgate's side when they face the Blue and Yellow in Wroclaw, Poland. The invasion by Russia still means that there is no prospect of Serhiy Rebrov's side hosting games.

Despite those difficulties, Ukraine have at least positioned themselves to be firmly in the mix with Italy for a top two spot and qualification to Euro 2024. One could not blame Rebrov if he has half an eye on the meeting with the Azzurri in Milan next week, but anything Ukraine can get from their meeting with England would certainly help. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sep. 9 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland

Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS2 Fubo (try for free) Odds: Ukraine +700; Draw +350; England -250

Storylines

Ukraine: After a slow start under caretaker boss Ruslan Rotan, results under former Dynamo Kyiv and Tottenham striker Rebrov have picked up with three games in June bringing qualifying victories away to North Macedonia and at home to Malta as well as six goals shared in a friendly with Germany. Girona winger Viktor Tsyhankov in particular looks to have found form under Rebrov, scoring in each of those games.

The war with Russia might mean that Ukraine are unable to play at home but Stadion Wroclaw is sure to be brimming with Ukrainian supporters. Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko expects a home game atmosphere, something which should significantly aid a team who were swept aside 2-0 by England in March. "When we played at Wembley, it was very difficult for us mentally," said Mykolenko. "Now we are playing in a conventional home arena, so I hope that they will cheer for us passionately, and we will thank the fans with a good game."

England: With a friendly against Scotland affording an opportunity to take a look at the fringes of the squad, Southgate could well name the strongest XI available to him in Wroclaw, something that in itself poses fascinating questions about the makeup of his defense. The absence of John Stones has prompted the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill to enter the squad. Will either be trusted ahead of Harry Maguire, a steady figure at international level who cannot get a game for Manchester United?

Further forward there are fun questions for England too. Harry Kane is one of the few nailed on starters in the squad, Bukayo Saka might be another. Alongside them does Southgate opt for the in-form Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford or perhaps even two of the stand out players early in the new season: James Maddison and Eberechi Eze? Whoever he chooses, these are great problems to have.

Prediction

England might find it hard work on their travels but they should eventually have the quality to get the job done. PICK: Ukraine 1, England 2