South Korea's Ulsan HD and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns kick off their Club World Cup campaigns on Tuesday in Orlando, where each hope to make a case for themselves as one of the competition's most competitive underdogs.

The pair are in Group F alongside Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Brazil's Fluminense, both of whom are favored to advance to the knockouts. It means that for both Ulsan and Sundowns, their best chance of reaching the round of 16 is their very first match, with a group stage exit likely for whichever team cannot take all three points on Tuesday.

Things favor Sundowns, the dominant South African side that won 24 of their 25 matches en route to winning the Premiership title during the 2024-25 campaign, setting the record for single season wins in the nation's top flight. It was their eighth successive domestic title, one that officially made them South Africa's most successful cub.

Ulsan, meanwhile, have won the K-League for the last three years running but have an uphill battle to climb as it pertains to international competition. The South Korean side have taken part in two editions of the Club World Cup previously (in its previous, smaller format), the most of any team from their nation, but have yet to win a match in four tries.

Tuesday's Group F match also marks a fascinating milestone, with this fixture serving as the first competitive clash between club teams from South Africa and South Korea.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 17 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 17 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Ulsan HD +200; Draw +210; Mamelodi Sundowns +140

How they qualified

Ulsan reached the Club World Cup as the top-ranked eligible team through the AFC's four year club ranking and the only team from Asia not to have qualified for this competition by winning the AFC Champions League. Sundowns also qualified through the ranking system, though they were the second-best eligible ranked team in CAF's four year rankings.

Player to watch

Jo Hyeon-woo, Ulsan HD: If Sundowns are the favorites in this tie, then it is not much of a stretch to keep an eye on Ulsan's goalkeeper Hyeon-Woo Jo. Jo may be in the U.S. for the first time, but major occasions are more familiar to him, famously making six saves in the 2018 World Cup as South Korea knocked reigning champions Germany out in the group stage. Ulsan will be targeting their first-ever point – and perhaps their first-ever win – at the Club World Cup on Tuesday and if they are to have a breakout moment for not only their club but the South Korean domestic game, expect Jo to be a key player along the way.

Prediction

There are a lot of variables at play in this one, from the limited experience teams from Africa have against teams from Asia to the fact that Sundowns have wrapped up their domestic seasons while Ulsan are still in the middle of theirs. Sundowns seem poised to translate their seemingly everlasting dominance in South Africa to their first game at the Club World Cup, though, even if bigger indictments on their overall abilities will come later. Pick: Ulsan HD 0, Mamelodi Sundowns 2