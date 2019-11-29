Unai Emery sacked by Arsenal after disappointing winless streak and Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

On Friday, Arsenal fired Unai Emery following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday. Under Emery, the team was in the midst of a disastrous run of form with only one win in its past nine matches under all competitions. The Gunners have not won a Premier League match since Oct. 6 against Bournemouth.

They are in a seven-game winless streak, which is the worst run of form for the club in 27 years.

Here's more on the move from Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required. ... The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.

As for now, the club will roll with Freddie Ljungberg as its interim coach until it completes its search for Emery's replacement. Emery led Arsenal to the Europa League final last season and a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. The 48-year-old tactician posted 43-16-19 record as Arsenal boss, with a 55.1 win percentage. Compared to his previous job at Paris Saint-Germain where he posted a 76.3 win percentage, his results in London were sub-par.

However long I oversee @Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again. We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/WdekcA4h5G — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) November 29, 2019

Emery's sacking comes as no surprise as the expectations for this club is to perennially compete in the Champions League, which requires a top-four finish in the Premier League. Arsenal currently sits in eighth in the Premier League table, behind Burnley, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton, and eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea. It played in front of a half-empty crowd at the Emirates when it lost to Eintracht Frankfurt as some of the supporters that were there were seen holding "Emery Out" signs, which was the last straw for the board.