WATCH: Unbelievable scenes as Bristol City shockingly upsets Manchester United

League Cup Cinderella Bristol City is through to the semifinals after another shocker, this one the biggest of all. After the second division side upset Premier League clubs Watford, Stoke and Crystal Palace, they eliminated title holders Manchester United with a dramatic 93rd minute goal on Wednesday. It was a Korey Smith goal in the 93rd minute that set the home stadium into a frenzy and United out of the cup, with Bristol winning 2-1. Here's the goal:

⚽️ Carabao Cup: Bristol City vs Manchester United | Smith (GOAL) 93' pic.twitter.com/yEpihoZNj0 — CY Enterprise (@CY_Enterprise) December 20, 2017

And you can imagine what the fan reaction was like:

Things were so lit that Bristol's coach actually swung a ballboy around with joy after the goal:

The ball boy’s reaction after Bristol City score a last minute winner against Man Utd. This is what Football is all about. 👏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/kRbgdrv71B — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) December 20, 2017

Now, on to the next one and a chance to upset the other half of Manchester. Bristol plays Manchester City next month in the semifinals, while Chelsea and Arsenal meet in the other semi.