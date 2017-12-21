WATCH: Unbelievable scenes as Bristol City shockingly upsets Manchester United

The Premier League killers did it again in the League Cup

League Cup Cinderella Bristol City is through to the semifinals after another shocker, this one the biggest of all. After the second division side upset Premier League clubs Watford, Stoke and Crystal Palace, they eliminated title holders Manchester United with a dramatic 93rd minute goal on Wednesday. It was a Korey Smith goal in the 93rd minute that set the home stadium into a frenzy and United out of the cup, with Bristol winning 2-1. Here's the goal:

And you can imagine what the fan reaction was like:

Things were so lit that Bristol's coach actually swung a ballboy around with joy after the goal:

Now, on to the next one and a chance to upset the other half of Manchester. Bristol plays Manchester City next month in the semifinals, while Chelsea and Arsenal meet in the other semi.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories