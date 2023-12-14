Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool F.C. will face off once more in the final day of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday on Paramount+. Union SG sits third in the Group E table and is unlikely to advance to the knockout stages after securing a single win, while Liverpool tops the group and has already secured entrance into the next round. The Reds are coming off a 2-1 league win against Crystal Palace, while Union most recently defeated Charleroi 3-1 in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Lotto Park in Anderlecht, Belgium is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Union SG vs. Liverpool odds list the Belgian side as +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Liverpool listed as +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Europa League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Champions League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Union SG

Union SG vs. Liverpool date: Thursday, Dec. 14

Union SG vs. Liverpool time: 12:45 p.m. ET

live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Europa League picks for Liverpool vs. Union SG

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Union SG vs. Liverpool, Eimer is picking Liverpool to have a goal in the first hour of play for a -130 payout. The expert believes the Reds have more talent on their squad overall, but thinks this will be a different match than the one played in the reverse fixture. Liverpool has already secured a spot in the next round of Europa League and Union would have to beat the English side by two or more goals on top of Toulouse losing to LASK Linz in the other Group E match. Therefore, Union and Liverpool will likely be more focused on their upcoming league games and sit star players.

"My bet for this matchup is based on what team is better as a core unit, and which team puts up a better mixed starting XI of what I expect to be starters and non-starters," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. Catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.