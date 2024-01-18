Barcelona are back in action on Thursday looking to make up for the disappointment of their 4-1 Spanish Supercopa thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid last weekend. Unionistas of Salamanca are the hosts for this Copa del Rey last 16 tie and the chances of a giant killing will worry Xavi who is under increasing pressure at Spotify Camp Nou. The hosts are the lowest ranked club remaining in the competition and less than 5000 supporters will be able to watch at Estadio Municipal Reina Sofia as they did for the famous penalty win over Villarreal in the last round after Gernika and Sporting Gijon. Dani Ponz's Unionistas have only been a club for 10 years or so with this their very first last 16 outing. Xavi will be looking to put Barca's Saudi Arabian nightmare behind him and his team but it will likely take more than a win here to do so. As 31-time winners, the Catalan giants are the most decorated club in Copa del Rey history but that does not make them immune to an upset.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 18 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Municipal Reina Sofia -- Salamanca, Spain

Estadio Municipal Reina Sofia -- Salamanca, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Unionistas +1800; Draw: +700; Barcelona -1600



Team news

Unionistas: Sergio Camus came off injured against Villarreal but should be back while Alfred Planas could also start. Juan Serrano should also come back in while Hector Nespral should be joined by Real Madrid loanee Javi Villar in midfield.

Potential Unionistas XI: Martinez; Camus, Mayor, Gimenez, Jimenez; Nespral, Villar; Planas, Serrano, Gomez; Slavy.

Barcelona: Ronald Araujo is suspended along with Lamine Yamal while Gavi Marcos Alonso, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez are out with Joao Cancelo also a doubt. Xavi could field the likes of Marc Casado and Vitor Roque at Renia Sofia as he switches up his troops.

Potential Barcelona XI: Pena; Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Lopez, Romeu, Pedri; Torres, Roque, Felix.

Prediction

It might not be convincing at times but Barca should get the job done against this Unionistas side who would love nothing more than another giant killing on penalties or otherwise. Pick: Unionistas 1, Barcelona 3.