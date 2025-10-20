NEW YORK – The U.S. will submit a joint bid with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, marking the first time the competition will have four host nations in time for its expansion to 48 teams.

U.S. Soccer confirmed its interest in hosting the tournament by FIFA's deadline in May of this year, with world soccer's governing body also giving the green light for the American federation to include other regional nations as co-hosts. The addition of Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to the bid was announced on Monday during an event in New York.

The North American bid is currently the only bid on the table to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, with the official bid book to be submitted in November. The vote to approve the bid is set for the annual FIFA Congress meeting, which will take place in Vancouver on April 30, 2026.

The bid is part of a joint effort to ensure a legacy for the growth of women's soccer across the entire region, which guided U.S. Soccer's decision to partner with neighboring nations in North America.

"We're incredibly proud to be leading this bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup alongside our Concacaf partners in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement. "Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to host the biggest and most impactful Women's World Cup in history, one that will inspire a new generation of fans and help grow the women's game across our entire region and around the world. We're excited to drive lasting progress for women's soccer by creating a legacy that reaches far beyond 2031 and sets a new global standard for the sport."

Details on potential host cities and host venues will come at a later date.