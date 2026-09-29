United States vs. Chile score: Live updates as young USA soccer squad look to build off Peru win

After getting off to a strong start in the international break by defeating Peru 4-1, it's a quick turnaround with only three days' rest before facing Chile. It's a good time for rotation in Mauricio Pochettino's young squad, but he managed minutes well in the first match, with only four players featuring for more than 70 minutes. The extended international break will see the USMNT play four games while Pochettino gives his young roster a taste of what it means to represent the Red, White, and Blue. While the U.S. started well, Chile are a squad with something to prove after missing out on the World Cup.

Chile finished dead last in CONMEBOL qualifying with only two wins, having struggled to maintain momentum following the era of stars like Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal. Chile are already coming off a loss to Canada to open the international break, with Lucas Cepeda suspended after receiving a red card. Even down to 10 men, Chile were able to hold Canada to just a single goal, providing a solid challenge for Pochettino's attack following their breakout performance.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates on the match.