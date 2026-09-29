United States vs. Chile score: Live updates as young USA soccer squad look to build off Peru win

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It's time for the match to get off and running.
After getting off to a strong start in the international break by defeating Peru 4-1, it's a quick turnaround with only three days' rest before facing Chile. It's a good time for rotation in Mauricio Pochettino's young squad, but he managed minutes well in the first match, with only four players featuring for more than 70 minutes. The extended international break will see the USMNT play four games while Pochettino gives his young roster a taste of what it means to represent the Red, White, and Blue. While the U.S. started well, Chile are a squad with something to prove after missing out on the World Cup.
Chile finished dead last in CONMEBOL qualifying with only two wins, having struggled to maintain momentum following the era of stars like Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal. Chile are already coming off a loss to Canada to open the international break, with Lucas Cepeda suspended after receiving a red card. Even down to 10 men, Chile were able to hold Canada to just a single goal, providing a solid challenge for Pochettino's attack following their breakout performance.
Follow along as CBS Sports has updates on the match.
It's time for the match to get off and running.
When Julian Hall takes the pitch, his middle name will be on his jersey. Pardeep Cattry has you covered with why that is:
"Hall had his matronymic middle name on the back of his jersey rather than his last, a nod to his Polish heritage. The 18-year-old was born and raised in New York to an American father and Polish mother and has worn Zakrzewski on the back of his jersey for the entirety of his career, which began with his senior debut for Red Bull New York at the age of 15 in Sept. 2023."
While being honored in St. Louis, Tim Ream has announced his retirement from international soccer. The USMNT defender made his debut when Cavan Sullivan was only one year old, and 16 years later, he has been to two World Cups while amassing 86 caps for the national team. What's impressive is that 60 of those caps came after the age of 30 for Ream. Questions remain about who will replace him in the center of the defense, as his calm nature on the ball is missed when he's not on the pitch, but questions like that are what this camp is meant to answer. 18-year-old Neil Pierre starts today, and his performance will be something to watch for the USMNT.
It seems like Sebastian Berlater will be on the wing for the UMSNT as Brooklyn Raines and Adri Mehemti come into the midfield for this match facing Chile. Cole Campbell and Diego Kochen didn't dress for the match, but here's the XI:
USMNT starters: Chris Brady, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Niel Pierre, Frankie Westfield, Adri Mehmeti, Brookyln Raines, Sebastian Berhalter, Gio Reyna, Sergino Dest, Julian Hall
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Energize Park -- St. Louis
TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds: USMNT -250; Draw +350; Chile +550
We have almost an entirely new starting XI from the United States men's national team, as Gio Reyna is the only player to keep their place following the 4-1 victory over Peru. It's another young side, but one that'll be up for the match as Tim Ream is honored in St. Louis. During the longest international break without a tournament, Mauricio Pochettino is giving people plenty to look forward to.