The United States men's national team had gone unbeaten in eight consecutive international friendly matches before dropping a 2-1 decision against Switzerland on May 30. Team USA posted six victories and a pair of draws during their run, including a 1-0 triumph over Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020. The USMNT attempts to come away with another victory when it faces Costa Rica on Wednesday. The contest will be the final friendly for Team USA before they begin play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 11.

Kickoff from Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The latest USMNT vs. Costa Rica odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the United States as 0.5-goal and -162 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Costa Rica vs. USMNT picks, check out the soccer predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on USMNT vs. Costa Rica. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several odds and trends for Costa Rica vs. USMNT:

United States vs. Costa Rica spread: United States -0.5

United States vs. Costa Rica over-under: 2.5 goals

United States vs. Costa Rica money line: USMNT -162, Costa Rica +500, Draw +260

USA: The Americans have had 11 different players score a goal in six overall games in 2021

CR: The Costa Ricans have played to a draw in three of their last four matches

Why you should back the United States

Sebastian Lletget leads the offensive charge for Team USA in 2021, recording three goals in six matches - including four friendlies. The 28-year-old midfielder netted the squad's lone goal in the loss to Switzerland just over a week ago and has collected seven in 23 appearances for the national team. Lletget is one goal ahead of a group of five players that includes Christian Pulisic, who helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League title last month.

A 22-year-old forward from Pennsylvania, Pulisic has netted 16 goals in 38 contests with Team USA and was the youngest player in the history of the men's national team to score an international goal when he converted in 2016 at the age of 17 years, 211 days. Pulisic was the hero on Sunday as he produced the deciding goal in the 114th minute of the Americans' 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Why you should back Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans were dangerous in the CONCACAF Nations League, taking Mexico to penalty kicks before falling in the semifinals and suffering a similar fate against Honduras in the third-place game. Costa Rica has played solid defense in 2021, allowing fewer than two goals in seven of its nine contests. The squad has posted a pair of clean sheets in that span while yielding just one goal on five occasions.

After battling Mexico to a 0-0 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, Costa Rica scored twice versus Honduras, its best offensive showing since posting a 2-1 victory over Curacao in November 2019. Francisco Calvo scored in that victory and also scored against Honduras on Sunday, converting in the 85th minute to force penalty kicks. Costa Rica's other goal in the third-place game was recorded by Joel Campbell, who helped the team reach the final eight of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the semifinals of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How to make Costa Rica vs. USMNT picks

Green has analyzed United States vs. Costa Rica from every possible angle and locked in his best bets. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins USMNT vs. Costa Rica? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Costa Rica vs. USMNT picks, all from the soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.