After grinding out a victory over Ecuador to open the U-20 World Cup, the U-20 USA national team can put themselves in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament by defeating Fiji on Tuesday. Cade Cowell will return from suspension for this match and if they qualify for the knockouts, Keven Peredes and Rokas Pukstas will also join as Mikey Varas' squad will get stronger as the tournament goes on with those players expected to join up soon if all goes well. Finishing will need to improve against tougher teams but when Fiji conceded four goals in their opening match, the United States will expect to get on the scoresheet.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, May 23 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 23 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario -- San Juan, Argentina

: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario -- San Juan, Argentina TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: After scoring the winner in the opening match, all eyes will be on Jonathan Gomez to see how he can perform with more attention on him. The U-20s are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and it's a streak that Varas would like to keep going. Group stage play could come down to a tense final day with Slovakia so it will also be important to score as many goals as possible in case goal difference is needed to win the group. This team has a high bar to clear as the US U-20's are the only team to reach the quarterfinals of the last three World Cups but they're talented enough to meet that expectation.

Fiji: After losing to Slovakia, faltering here could spell an early end to the World Cup for Fiji. Only taking one shot in that match, it will be hard for Fiji to turn things around against the United States but wild things can always happen in knockout tournaments.

Prediction

The United States will keep their perfect record going as Varas sees the team closer to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Pick: United States 4, Fiji 0