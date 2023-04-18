In the 75th meeting between the United States and Mexico, the two teams will square off in Arizona Wednesday with rosters mostly based in their domestic leagues. Due to the match not being during a standard FIFA international break, Anthony Hudson and Diego Cocca were limited in who they can call in for this Continental Clasico since teams aren't required to release players.

Hudson was able to get Sergino Dest for the match despite AC Milan having midweek Champions League commitments since he wasn't registered to compete but it does show again that Dest is surplus to requirements in Italy. Matches with the USMNT are showcase matches for him and it brings out the best in his play.

Cocca has his own European call as well and it's a defender from Dest's parent club Barcelona. Julian Araujo is a player who was closely monitored by the USMNT but after committing to Mexico and getting a deadline day move to Barcelona, he has yet to appear for the club.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Apr. 19 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Apr. 19 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: None | Live stream: HBO Max

None | HBO Max Odds: United States +145; Draw +200; Mexico +185 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United States: There have been a few changes to the roster with Cristian Roldan and Paul Arriola have withdrawn being replaced by FC Dallas' Paxton Pomykal, who is someone who has a lot to gain, having been around the national team but not having broken through into the regular rotation. As a midfielder who can dictate play, there are games where the USMNT can use him but he'll need to show that he's ready for the call.

Mexico: All eyes are on Henry Martin. As El Tri look for a striker, the Club America forward has been lighting up Liga MX and has an excellent opportunity to show that his 26 goals in 36 matches can translate to national team play. Cocca's figuring out who he can trust in the pool and Martin has a chance early to get in his coach's good graces.

Prediction

In a game where players have come from all over on short notice, rhythm will be hard to find as the USMNT labors to a tough draw in Arizona. Pick: USMNT 0, Mexico 0