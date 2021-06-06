The United States will look for its first win over Mexico in three years and in the process win the championship match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday. The USMNT last defeated Mexico 1-0 in an international friendly on Sept. 11, 2018. This will be the eighth CONCACAF finals in which the rivals have met, with Mexico holding a 6-1 edge. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The match can be streamed on Paramount+ and seen on CBS Sports Network. Mexico is listed as the +145 (risk $100 to win $145) favorite on the money-line, while the United States is +180 and a draw would return +210 in the latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

United State vs. Mexico spread: Mexico -0.5 (+150)

United States vs. Mexico over-under: 2.5 goals

United States vs. Mexico money line: Mexico +145, United States +180, Draw +210

USA: The USMNT is 9-1-1 in its last 11 matches dating back to November 2019

MEX: Mexico is 4-1-1 in its last six matches against the United States

Green likes the under 2.5 goals in Sunday's showdown between the United States and Mexico. Neither team was impressive in their semifinal victories, but now must face a more formidable opponent. Both sides have just one loss in 2021.

The United States dropped a 2-1 decision at Switzerland on May 30, while Mexico's lone defeat was a 1-0 decision at Wales on March 27. Mexico qualified for the CONCACAF Nations League final four by finishing atop Group B with a 4-0 mark, outscoring Panama and Bermuda 13-3. The United States went 3-1 in Group A, outscoring Canada and Cuba 15-3.

