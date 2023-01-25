After a period of turmoil following the World Cup due to an investigation into manager Gregg Berhalter by the federation due to a past physical dispute with his now wife Rosiland Berhalter, a dispute that was brought to the federation by Claudio and Danielle Reyna -- parents of current US international Gio Reyna, the team can finally return to something that they're used to, playing games during January camp.

While interim coach Anthony Hudson will oversee the squad, there is plenty to be excited about like the first look at Alejandro Zendejas on a senior national team roster. The current Club America attacker was subject to a FIFA investigation into his eligibility which determined that he can still represent the United States but he also hasn't ruled out El Tri since this isn't an official FIFA window.

Hudson called it "amazing" that Club America released Zendejas for the Serbia match but after that, he will return to Mexico so that he doesn't miss a league match. Zendejas is part of a group of dual nationals in search of their first senior cap this window including Brandon Vazquez and Gabriel Slonina.

When asked about how he was approaching the camp as an interim manager Hudson said, "We had a filter for this camp for young, high-future Olympic eligible players and World Cup veterans."

The Olympics are the key call there as the summer of 2024 will be here in the blink of an eye and the next year and a half will be about identifying talent to win that tournament. Players like Zendejas have the talent to do that while also positioning themselves well for the 2026 World Cup.

Hudson isn't thinking much about his own future in the job saying that after he manages these matches, he'll "go home see his dogs and then figure out what's next," and it's the perfect lens to look at this camp through. Not a lot can be drawn from camp without so many of the national team regulars in it but this camp can give glimpses into the future of the national team.

For example, if Paxten Aaronson is able to feature after getting a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, it could not only grow his national team stock but also help him push for a larger role when he returns to Europe. Assisted by U-20 head coach Mikey Varas, young players like Aaronson will be in good hands as the coaches know what their strengths and weaknesses are.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 25 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 25 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles TV: Universo (in Spanish) | Live stream: HBO Max

Universo (in Spanish) | HBO Max Odds: United States -205; Draw +275; Serbia +550(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

United States: Given the temporary nature of the coaching staff and the level of their competition, professionalism and self motivation will be things to watch in the match. It's easy for members of the team to turn up when they're challenged but the national team sometimes has issues where they match the level fo their competition in both good and bad ways. Being able to avoid those traps will go a long way to improving the young members of the squad's chances at making future rosters.

Serbia: Due to most of their team being based in Europe, Serbia will only have a 17 man roster for this match.

GOALKEEPERS: Đorđe Petrovic (New England Revolution/USA; 1/0), Dragan Rosic (Radnicki)

DEFENDERS: Ranko Veselinovic (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/USA; 1/0), Nemanja Petrovic (TSC Backa Topola; 0/0), Marko Mijailovic (Vozdovac; 0/0), Nemanja Stojic (TSC Bačka Topola; 0/0), Filip Damjanovic (Voždovac; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Veljko Simic (Vojvodina; 0/0), Luka Ilic (TSC Backa Topola; 0/0), Mirko Topic (Vojvodina; 0/0), Luka Bijelovic (Spartak Subotica; 0/0), Marko Ivezic (Vozdovac; 0/0), Vladimir Lucic (Cukaricki; 0/0), Milos Pantovic (Vozdovac; 0/0), Nikola Petkovic (Čukaricki; 0/0)

FORWARDS: Dejan Joveljic (LA Galaxy/USA; 2/0), Nikola Stulic (Radnicki; 0/0)

There are some familiar names with Petrovic, Veselinovic and Jovelkic all being based in Major League Soccer but like the US squad, this is a team that is light on international caps as head coach Dragan Stojkovic turns an eye toward the next generation of talent. Due to the lack of depth in the squad, it will likely be a tough match for the Serbians.

Prediction

After a slow start to the first half, the United States will roll in the second half en route to a convincing victory that will also see Brandon Vazquez open his national team scoring account. Pick: United States 3, Serbia 1