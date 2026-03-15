After each lost their last match in Premier League play, Old Trafford will host a critical match between Manchester United and Aston Villa on Sunday. Both sides are looking to return to the Champions League next season as they each occupy a place in the top four, as they're level on 51 points. Right behind them, Liverpool and Chelsea are lurking, which could cause one to drop out, leaving the loser in this affair on the outside looking in at the top four by the end of the weekend as Liverpool host Tottenham.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, odds

Date : Sunday, March 15 | Time :10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, March 15 | :10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: USA

USA Odds: Manchester United -150; Draw +310; Aston VIlla +375

There are plenty of similarities between the two clubs, as they were in the driver's seat in the top four before dropping points recently, and if it doesn't turn around soon, the price of missing out on the Champions League is a steep one for the building of a club. It'd especially come as a blow for Manchester United, who have an interim manager in Michael Carrick. While Carrick could be the manager next season, collapsing at the end of the season could give United pause on whether they need to go in a different direction.

Villa could qualify anyway via the Europa League, where they started their round of 16 matchup with Lille by securing victory in the first leg. They'll need to balance midweek action with facing United in league play, but there's plenty of time for Unai Emery to play his starters on Sunday and Thursday without there being an issue. With the end of the season in sight, this is when teams have to bear down.

United are coming off a loss to a 10-man Newcastle United side, a moment that will test their mentality. In some ways, returning home will help, but if things aren't going well early and Villa can take the crowd out of the match, that's where it can become concerning. That's where it points back to Carrick, if he wants to be United's manager for another season, being able to get the team out of ruts will be important. This is a chance to do that, which is a good test in this ongoing job audition.