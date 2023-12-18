Manchester City will face Japanese side Urawa Reds Diamonds on Tuesday for the second semifinal of the 2023 Club World Cup, before the tournament becomes a bigger sporting event starting in the the summer 2025 when United States will host an expanded version. While Pep Guardiola's team enter the competition at this stage, Urawa already knocked out Mexican side Leon and will now face the European champions. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Dec. 19 | : 1:00 p.m. ET Location : King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

: King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Urawa Reds Diamonds +700; Draw +400; Manchester City -300

Team news

Urawa Reds Diamonds: Urawa's semifinal win against Leon arrived with a cost for the Red Devils, as left back Takahiro Akimoto, right back Takahiro Sekine and winger Tomoaki Okubo were all forced off in the second half of the game and won't be available for the semifinal against City.

Possible Urawa Reds XI: Nishikawa; Sakai, Scholz, Hoibraten, Ogiwara; Iwao, Ito; Schalk, Yasui, Koizumi; Kante.

Manchester City: There are still some injuries in the roster of Guardiola's team, as Kevin De Bruyne has missed three months of action with his hamstring problem, while Erling Haaland (foot) and Jeremy Doku (muscle) were also absent from the draw against Crystal Palace over the weekend. They are all named in the squad list, but their involvement in Tuesday's game is unlikely.

Possible Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez; Nunes, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Prediction

Manchester City are expected to make an easy win on Tuesday as they are the favourites for the final win of the tournament. Pick: Manchester City 2, Urawa Reds 0.