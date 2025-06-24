Monterrey will need some help to advance from Group C at the Club World Cup, but they'll have a chance if they can pick up a victory over the Urawa Red Diamonds while getting some help from one of River Plate and Inter. Sergio Ramos has still scored the only goal for the Liga MX side this tournament, and they'll need more output from the rest of the squad after registering two draws so far.

Defensively, they've been solid in the tournament, only allowing one goal in two matches, but that'll be put to the test. Urawa have been able to create attacking chances, it's just that their defense hasn't held up so far, which is what they'll need to work on in this clash.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 25 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 25 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Urawa Red Diamonds +340; Draw +275; Monterrey -130

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Group E scenarios

River Plate advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Inter

Draw against Inter AND Monterrey draw or loss to Urawa Red Diamonds

Inter advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against River Plate

Loss to River Plate AND Monterrey draw or loss to Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Urawa Red Diamonds AND River Plate loss to Inter OR Inter loss to River Plate OR goalless draw between River Plate and Inter

Urawa Red Diamonds: Eliminated from the competition

Player to watch

Sergio Ramos, Monterrey: Involved in everything that has been done defensively as well as scoring the only goal for the Mexican side, Ramos has been critical. A player who was signed to help bolster Monterrey for the Club World Cup, he has made the expected impact but will want to play in more games against tough opposition by advancing.

Storyline to watch

Will more Concacaf teams make the knockouts: Five teams from North America took place in this competition, and if Monterrey don't advance, Inter Miami will be the last team standing. With Pachuca already eliminated, they're the only Liga MX team with a chance, and despite needing help in the competition, their advancement is needed for the region to make a statement.

Prediction

Monterrey will get it going, and in the moment when things matter. They'll be waiting to see what happens, but all that the club can do is control what's in their path by getting a win. Pick: Urawa Red Diamonds 0, Monterrey 2

