Uruguay vs. Cape Verde odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Cape Verde will take the field again at the 2026 World Cup after their stunning draw with Spain when they face Uruguay on Sunday. The Cape Verdeans had a scoreless contest with the Spanish in their Monday opener, while the Uruguayans drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Group H opening match on the same day. This is Cape Verde's first ever appearance at this tournament, while Uruguay is a two-time champion (1930, 1950). Spain (-270) is favored to win Group H, with Uruguay at +340 and Cape Verde at +1800.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium. The latest Cape Verde vs. Uruguay odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Uruguayans as -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cape Verde at +800 and a draw at +320. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Uruguay vs. Cape Verde picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Cape Verde vs. Uruguay predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Uruguay vs. Cape Verde and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Cape Verde vs. Uruguay:

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 90-minute money line Uruguay -230, Cape Verde +800, Draw +320 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde over/under: 2.5 goals Uruguay vs. Cape Verde spread: Uruguay -1.5 (+142) Uruguay vs. Cape Verde picks: See picks at SportsLine Uruguay vs. Cape Verde streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cape Verde vs. Uruguay predictions

After examining Uruguay vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-170). Uruguay have played three matches in 2026, and all three contests saw under 2.5 total goals. Dating back to 2018, each of their last five World Cup matches have gone under 2.5 goals. Meanwhile, the only scoreless contest across the first 24 matches of this year's World Cup involved the Cape Verdeans, thanks, in part, to their goalkeeper Vozinha. The 40-year-old became the third-oldest goalkeeper to produce a World Cup clean sheet in keeping Spain off the scoreboard.

"Vozinha was the star of the show in Cape Verde's 0-0 draw with Spain, as he made eight saves. Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper was the player of the match, as he displayed remarkable agility to keep the reigning European champions at bay," Green told SportsLine. "... We can certainly expect a similar approach from Cape Verde, as the Blue Sharks will be happy to sit back and 'park the bus' in a bid to stop Uruguay from scoring." See Green's best bets for Uruguay vs. Cape Verde at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Cape Verde vs. Uruguay at FanDuel here:

How to make Uruguay vs. Cape Verde picks

After studying Uruguay vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green has locked in another pair of best bets, both of which return plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Cape Verde vs. Uruguay? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.