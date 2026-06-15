Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Group H play begins on Monday with Uruguay taking on Saudi Arabia in one of the matches. Spain are heavy favorites to win this group, but Uruguay have the talent to make a run as well. Saudi Arabia are looking to advance for the first time since the 1994 World Cup, which was hosted by the United States. Uruguay are looking for a bounce back after failing to advance out of the group stage in 2022. Uruguay made it to at least the Round of 16 in the three prior World Cups.

Kickoff for is at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Uruguay as the -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Saudi Arabia at +650 and a draw at +330. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay picks, check out the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia:

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia 90-minute money line Uruguay -230, Saudi Arabia +650, Draw +330 Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia over/under: 2.5 goals Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia spread: Uruguay -1.5 (+118) Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia picks: See picks at SportsLine Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia predictions

After examining Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Green is extremely confident in Uruguay's ability to find the net multiple times. "Manager Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for his ultra-attacking style, which often overloads the opposition in dangerous areas of the pitch," he told SportsLine.

Green also notes that Uruguay's attacking style can leave them vulnerable to the counter, and he believes Saudi Arabia are equipped to contribute to the score sheet as well under new manager Georgios Donis. "He has implemented a more attacking style, with a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation and a commitment to playing on the front foot. That should make Saudi Arabia a more entertaining prospect at this tournament." See Green's best bets for Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia at FanDuel here:

How to make Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia picks

After studying Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay from every angle, Green has locked in three best bets, including one that returns +165. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.