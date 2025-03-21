It hasn't been vintage Argentina in World Cup qualifying. They've dropped points in four matches so far in World Cup qualifying, but Uruguay will have to add to that number if they want to finish first in the table with the two sides meeting on Friday. The leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifying, Lionel Messi won't be available for Argentina after suffering an injury in while facing Atlanta United in Major League Soccer play, but with Julian Alvarez in the form of his life, La Albiceleste won't have a shortage of attacking power.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay has returned to being a power in South American soccer, but they still need to find a second gear after drawing three of their last five matches. Struggling with inconsistency, they've scored more goals against Colombia (three) than in the rest of those four matches combined (two). Some of that is being a team in the form of their striker Darwin Nunez, but Uruguay hasn't figured out who their second attacking threat is with the World Cup coming closer by the day.

To become true contenders, they'll need to do that, considering that the team has an identity and they have to look no further than their opposition to see how important that is. Even without Messi, Argentina knows what they want to do and with players such as Alvarez there is plenty to look to after Messi. Lionel Scaloni has even been careful to bring along young players such as Nico Paz so that the foundation for Argentina's next generation is being laid while the current one is already there.

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 21 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 21 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Centenario -- Montevideo, Urugay

: Estadio Centenario -- Montevideo, Urugay Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Uruguay +165; Draw +180; Argentina +205

Storylines

Uruguay: Defensively, this Uruguay side can cope with Argentina but the question is can they create enough chances to score a goal in the match? When Darwin Nunez is in form this is a team to play with anyone in the world but they have to get more consistency out of their striker. That's easier said than done, but will determine if they can be dark horse World Cup contenders.

Uruguay predicted XI: Sergio Rochet, Nahitan Nandez, Ronald Araujo, Jose Gimenez, Marcelo Saracchi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Fede Valverde, Maxi Araujo, Darwin Nunez, Facoundo Pellistri, Rodrigo Aguirre

Argentina: Every match without Messi is a growth experience for Argentina. Having more young players in this talented squad, they have a great opportunity to extend their dominance well into the future and are taking planning well. With Lautaro Martinez also out of these marches, it will be an additional test for Argentina but they've answered the ones in their path thus far.

Argentina predicted XI: Emi Martinez, Nahuel Molenna, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez

Prediction

In a low scoring game, defenses will take control as a draw is perfectly fine for both sides. Pick: Uruguay 0, Argentina 0