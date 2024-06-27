After a win in their first match against Panama, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay team can advance to the knockout stage with a victory over Bolivia. Technically, if the United States defeat Panama, Uruguay would only need a draw to advance, but facing the worst team in the group, they'll want to take care of business while scoring as many goals as possible because it can be the difference in who comes out atop the group.

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, June 27 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 27 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FOX | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay -800; Draw +700; Bolivia +2000

Storylines

Uruguay: With their pressing, Bolivia may be lucky to get out of their defensive half in the match but when you're getting a goal and an assist from your right back in a game, it's going to be hard to overturn the match. The goal here will be to feed Darwin Núñez as while he got a goal against Panama, it also took a ton of chances to do it, so getting multiple goals against Bolivia would do wonders for his confidence. With advancement to the knockout stage on the line, a match with the United States may be looming but this one is more important so that can only be for seeding, allowing a chance to rotate.

Bolivia: Goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra is going to get quite a workout in this tournament. He faced eight shots on target, making six saves against the United States, and he'll likely need to make at least six more in this game. One place where Bolivia can take some confidence is that they did create chances against the United States by putting three on target and Uruguay will have defensive breakdowns.

Prediction

When Núñez gets rolling, Uruguay will be tough to stop and this will be one of those games as they will put three goals past a helpless Bolivia side. Pick: Uruguay 3, Boliva 0