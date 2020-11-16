Brazil travel to Uruguay in a battle of two of CONMEBOL's top teams on Tuesday in World Cup qualifying. At the Estadio Centenario, it's No. 1 vs. No. 4 with plenty on the line in their last games of the calendar year. Brazil are the only team with a perfect record so far, starting 3-0-0. But Tite's team hasn't faced as stiff a test as this one, taking on Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and company.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Centenario

: Estadio Centenario TV and Live stream: Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers

Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers Odds: Uruguay +188; Draw +210; Brazil +145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Uruguay: A massive win at Colombia has this team trending in the right direction. Confidence is high, Suarez and Cavani are starting and the veteran-led defense is playing well. They have an even better chance with Brazil missing some key players like Neymar and Fabinho, but the speed in attack for Brazil is a concern. To win, they must press well, time their tackles well near the box and close down in numbers, just like they did against Colombia.

Brazil: A 1-0 victory over Venezuela last time out just featured really poor finishing in the final third. Against Uruguay's top defense, it's going to prove quite challenge to create as many chances, and they will need to be sharper. Expect the hosts to be quite physical but for Brazil to get their fair chances from set pieces. As long as the attack can be a bit sharper, they will have a chance for three tough points.

Prediction

A physical battle sees Brazil get a late breakthrough for a draw. Pick: Uruguay 1, Brazil 1