Uruguay vs. Chile: Copa America 2019 live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch online

Chile can win the group with a win or draw over Uruguay on Monday

The 2019 Copa America's group stage wraps up on Monday with two big games, with Uruguay vs. Chile leading the slate. They'll fight for first place in the group, while the winner of Japan and Ecuador will advance to the quarterfinals. Chile enters this game 2-0-0 and in first place in Group C, while Uruguay is 1-1-0 and coming off a surprising 2-2 draw with Japan. All Chile needs is a draw to win the group, and which ever finishes in first will face Peru on Sunday. The second-place team gets red-hot Colombia on Friday night.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile

  • Date: Monday, June 24
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Maracana
  • TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
  • Streaming:  fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Uruguay -0.5 (+110) | Chile +0.5 (-130) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Uruguay: That draw against Japan was a tough one to swallow despite having so many chances. Uruguay had 29 shots to Japan's 12, yet they drew 2-2. If anything, it gives them the chance to work on some finishing and build more confidence in front of goal for this one.

Chile: They've been one of the surprises of the cup despite winning the last two editions. The team is filled with veterans like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel, and they are determined to produce in what could be their final big tournament together. This team is hungry after missing out on the 2018 World Cup. 

Prediction

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani score to give Uruguay Group C and a ton of momentum after that Japan draw.

Pick: Uruguay 2, Chile 1

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories