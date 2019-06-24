Uruguay vs. Chile: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 2019 Copa America's group stage wraps up on Monday with two big games, with Uruguay vs. Chile leading the slate. They'll fight for first place in the group, while the winner of Japan and Ecuador will advance to the quarterfinals. Chile enters this game 2-0-0 and in first place in Group C, while Uruguay is 1-1-0 and coming off a surprising 2-2 draw with Japan. All Chile needs is a draw to win the group, and which ever finishes in first will face Peru on Sunday. The second-place team gets red-hot Colombia on Friday night.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile

Date : Monday, June 24



: Monday, June 24 Time : 7 p.m. ET



: 7 p.m. ET Location : Maracana



: Maracana TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+



: Telemundo and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay -0.5 (+110) | Chile +0.5 (-130) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Uruguay: That draw against Japan was a tough one to swallow despite having so many chances. Uruguay had 29 shots to Japan's 12, yet they drew 2-2. If anything, it gives them the chance to work on some finishing and build more confidence in front of goal for this one.

Chile: They've been one of the surprises of the cup despite winning the last two editions. The team is filled with veterans like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel, and they are determined to produce in what could be their final big tournament together. This team is hungry after missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Prediction

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani score to give Uruguay Group C and a ton of momentum after that Japan draw.

Pick: Uruguay 2, Chile 1