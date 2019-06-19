Uruguay vs. Japan: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Uruguay are on a roll after thrashing Ecuador in the opening match
Uruguay can book its ticket to the Copa America quarterfinals on Thursday with a victory of Japan as the two meet in their second group stage match. Uruguay destroyed Ecuador, 4-0, in the opener with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez scoring, while Japan lost by the same score to Chile. The South Americans enter as the heavy favorites in this one but have an injury concern that will test them.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Uruguay vs. Japan
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena do Gremio
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Uruguay -2 (+105) | Japan +2 (-125) | Draw +600 | O/U: 3
Storylines
Uruguay: Matias Vecino was injured in the opener and will miss the rest of the cup, and that will test the depth of Uruguay's midfield, but they should be able to recover. With Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez and Lucas Torreira, Uruguay has one of the most talented young midfields in the competition. The responsibility now will be for this midfield to replace Vecino's production and continue to feed the strikers.
Japan: Japan had 13 shots against Chile but hardly came close. They were too predictable and relied on shots from range. Expect them to try and get a bit closer through quicker passes, because over the top they won't do damage. Uruguay's defense is a strong one, and it will be even harder to score here. They're not expected to have much of a chance here.
Uruguay vs. Japan prediction
From start to finish, Uruguay punishes Japan and repeats the scoreline from the opener.
Pick: Uruguay 4, Japan 0
-
Colombia vs. Qatar preview
Los Cafeteros are in first place in Group B following a convincing victory over Argentina
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...
-
Complete Copa America schedule by date
The Copa America is underway in Brazil and it ends with the July 7 final in Rio de Janeiro
-
Copa America schedule, scores
The tournament kicks off this summer with host nation Brazil the favorite to win it
-
LOOK: USA player scores with his face
Keeping your eye on the ball really does pay off
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan will try to retake the Golden Boot lead on Thursday vs. Sweden