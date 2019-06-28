Uruguay vs. Peru: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The last Copa America semifinal spot is up for grabs on Saturday as Uruguay faces Peru in the quarterfinals. Uruguay won Group C with a 2-1-0 record, edging Chile 1-0 in their last game to win the group. Peru, meanwhile, finished in third place in Group A but managed to advance as one of the two best third-place teams.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America quarterfinal: Uruguay vs. Peru

Date : Saturday, June 29



: Saturday, June 29 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Fonte Nova Arena -- Salvador, Brazil



: Fonte Nova Arena -- Salvador, Brazil TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay -1/2 (-150) | Peru +1/2 (+130) | O/U: 2

Storylines

Uruguay: The late win against Chile helped Uruguay avoid Colombia and sets them up for what looks like a sure-fire spot in the semifinals. Peru has some talent but has struggled to really impress at this cup. With the talent that Uruguay has at the back, Peru will have quite a bit of trouble creating quality chances.

Peru: Coming off a 5-0 loss to Brazil, they've got to hit the reset button and quickly. Lacking sharpness in the final third, they are going to need to find a magical moment off a set piece or an error to really feel good about their chances. It's an uphill battle.

Prediction

Edinson Cavani scores twice and Uruguay gets into the semifinals with little trouble.

Pick: Uruguay 3, Peru 0