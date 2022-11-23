Uruguay open up their participation at the 2022 World Cup with an intriguing battle against Heung-min Son and South Korea on Thursday. The two teams are joined in Group H by Portugal and Ghana, with the Uruguayans viewed as a favorite to advance alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and company. But South Korea are a team to watch two decades on from their semifinal run with the emergence of Napoli center back Min-Jae Kim, who has been a star in his first season in Italy, missing out on the 2018 edition of the cup due to injury.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 24 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay -127; Draw +235; South Korea +390 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Uruguay: While there are still the old, familiar faces like 36-year-old Diego Godin, 35-year-old Martin Caceres, 35-year-old Luis Suarez and 35-year-old Edinson Cavani, this national team is trending in a new direction. Fede Valverde of Real Madrid is one of the best players in the world, Darwin Nunez is an emerging striker looking to establish himself on the international scene, and young talent like Facundo Torres and Facundo Pellistri are stars in the making. But where to keep an eye on is at central defensive mid, a position Uruguayans take with pride. Sporting Lisbon rising star Manuel Ugarte is expected to man the position with his incredible tackling ability and well-contained aggression. If he can be that cog in the middle to protect an aging defense, this team can go very, very far.

South Korea: All eyes will be on Son's health after the Tottenham star suffered a fracture around his left eye earlier this month. He's on the squad and expected to play, and that's huge for a player with the weight of the nation on his shoulders. His ability to create chances for himself is why South Korea have a good chance of taking something from this game, especially against an aggressive Uruguay defense. With him, they are knockout stage material. Without him, they likely are group stage and done.

Prediction

Nunez comes off the bench and delivers with a well-placed goal inside the box with one touch, earning Uruguay all three points. Pick: Uruguay 2, South Korea 1