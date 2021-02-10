For the 30th time in his career, Uruguayan striker Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu has signed with a new club. The 44-year-old is joining Brazilian side Athletic Club MG.

Abreu's career began back in 1994 for Defensor Sporting in his home country. He would go on to set a Guinness world record for most professional clubs played for in a career in 2017, when he joined Audax Italiano of Chile back in 2017. At the time, the record was 26 clubs. A graphic featuring all the clubs he's played for in his career was posted by CONMEBOL's official Twitter account.

"How do I feel physically? Let the ball roll and see," Abreu said, per ESPN. "The commitment and will is there. If I am on the field it is because I have the conditions, but the most important thing was what the coach said when he did a scout evaluation, looking at the 90-minute tapes and seeing that I can help Athletic."

His newest club reportedly reached out to him after the side was promoted to the First Division of the Mineiro Championship for the first time in 51 years. Abreu was most recently working on the sideline for Boston River in Uruguay as a player-coach.

"They had already wanted me last year but it didn't work out," Abreu said. "When the club was promoted for the first time in 51 years to play in the first division of the state competition, they called me and said that they still had the same desire to want to bring me in. This is fundamental because I do not underestimate my conditions, but when I see people who believe as I believe [in myself], it was essential for me to be here today."

This is Abreu's fifth Brazilian club of his career, with past stops including Botafogo, Figueirense, Bangu and Rio Branco. He has played in 11 countries total -- Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile and El Salvador -- and represented his country on the international stage in multiple international tournaments, including the 2011 Copa America which Uruguay won.