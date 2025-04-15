As the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup reaches the third round (all of which can be seen on Paramount+), Cinderella stories continue to shine. El Farolito secured the prize for being the furthest advancing amateur side for the second consecutive edition of the tournament. Now, as USL Championship teams begin to enter the competition, this is where some of the feel-good stories of the tournament's early rounds can begin to come to an end. Will MLS Next pro sides, Tacoma Defiance and Columbus Crew II continue on for long enough to face MLS teams?

Even new teams like Portland Hearts of Pine and FC Naples are getting their names out there with early wins in the competition. Only eight teams can advance to the fourth round, where MLS sides will start to enter play, but these are the moments when the path to the U.S. Open Cup final begins to take shape. A lower division side hasn't made the final since 2022, when Sacramento Republic fell to Orlando City SC, but this is a year where that could change.

With MLS changing the cup competition qualification for teams within the league, teams who qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup will only take part in that, along with the Leagues Cup. Other teams that only qualified for the Leagues Cup will participate in the Open Cup, while sides who didn't finish high enough in the table to qualify for the Leagues Cup will only participate in the Open Cup. Some of those teams not taking part are replaced by their MLS Next Pro teams, but it does open opportunities for teams in other divisions to make some noise.

Who are some of those teams to keep an eye on?

Portland Hearts of Pine look to make noise in their first season

Debuting in USL League One, this season, Portland Hearts of Pine are one of the newest teams on the block and it's only fitting that they'll be facing quite a successful regional rival in Rhode Island FC. Under Khano Smith, Rhode Island made the USL Cup in their first season of play and will be looking to follow that up with more success. Portland will not only be using this as an opportunity to test themselves against their region, but they've also unveiled a new mascot for the occasion Moxie the Moose. Given that things like lambs have become cult heroes during past Open Cup campaigns, could Moxie be the latest unlikely star of this competition?

Next Pro sides continue on

In the Columbus Crew II and Tacoma Defiance, there are chances that two MLS Next Pro sides can make it through the third round. Last season only Carolina Core made it past this stage but that could change this season. Columbus Crew II striker Chase Adams has already made a name for himself on the U.S. U-17's, scoring 10 goals in a match, but in this Open Cup he's showing off his creative eye with three assists so far. That has powered Crew II forward so far and will put the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to the test. For the Defiance, they'll be facing an Oakland Roots side who are no strangers to ending feel good stories as well, making for quite a clash.

Who takes control of Florida?

FC Naples is another USL League One debutant making noise, making the third round of the tournament. Facing a Tampa Bay Rowdies side that's historically among the best in USL, they'll have a chance to make some noise amid the turmoil in Tampa. Following a poor start to the season, the Rowdies have fired Robbie Neilson which will see Steve Coleman serve as the interim head coach for this match. Naples are flying high in League One, unbeaten through six matches and this will be a chance to really show that they've arrived by punching above their weight to defeat in-state rivals in Tampa Bay.

El Farolito are still here

Pitted against Sacramento Republic, this could be the must watch fixture of the third round. Sacramento have had no shortage of success in Open Cup play, while El Farolito are showing that their soccer setup is sustainable despite their amateur status. Named after a popular burrito spot in San Francisco, teams like El Farolito can produce the best things to come out of this tournament, showcasing the magic of the cup. Under the name San Francisco C.D. Mexico, this team did win the Open Cup in 1993 while Sacramento Republic made the final in 2022 so these will both be teams looking to go as far as possible.

U.S. Open Cup schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on Paramount+

Tuesday, April 15

Columbus Crew II vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 6 p.m.

Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Charlotte Independence vs. North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Rhode Island FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Charleston Battery vs. Tormenta FC, 7:30 p.m.

Union Omaha vs. San Antonio FC, 8 p.m.

AV Alta FC vs. Orange County SC, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Tacoma Defiance vs. Oakland Roots, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16