USA 2-0 Costa Rica: Super sub Dempsey matches Donovan; USA into Gold Cup final

Clint Dempsey didn't start Saturday's Gold Cup semifinal for the United States against Costa Rica. But he finished it, and he finished the Ticos, too. The veteran striker came on in the second half with the match at 0-0, setting up a goal and scoring another to lift the U.S. past the Central Americans 2-0 and into Wednesday's final.

After setting up Jozy Altidore for the opener, Dempsey scored a remarkable free kick to match Landon Donovan's all-time goal mark at 57. The U.S. will now face the winner of Sunday's Mexico-Jamaica clash in the final.

The U.S. got off to an incredible start in the semifinal showdown, nearly scoring before the match was 15 seconds old. Jordan Morris was played through into the box and hit the right post with a curling effort:

SO CLOSE! Morris almost gives the #USMNT the lead just 12 seconds in but hits the post! #USAvCRC #GoldCup2017 https://t.co/ptsEPmkEyy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 23, 2017

A match that was back and forth, Tim Howard came up big for the U.S. in goal, and then Dempsey came on and took over. He set up Altidore with a lovely through ball just moments after coming on:

Then with less than 10 minutes go, "Deuce" did this:

The U.S. remains undefeated under Bruce Arena in his second tenure and finally put together 90 minutes that will leave fans feeling confident. Rejuvenated by new players like Dempsey and Altidore who were called up after the group stage, the U.S. now enters the final as the clear-cut favorite.

