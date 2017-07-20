USA 2-0 El Salvador: Still no chemistry, but USMNT through to Gold Cup semis

Two goals in the final five minutes of the first half guided a shaky U.S. men's national team past El Salvador in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, 2-0.

With 11 new players in the starting eleven from last time out, including five starters who were just called up like Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley, it was yet another performance that lacked chemistry and precision, but defenders stepping up in attack countered a good start by La Selecta.

Defender Omar Gonzalez scored his second goal in as many games, opening up the scoring with this lovely headed effort off a great ball from Bradley:

Just minutes later, fellow defender Eric Lichaj scored his first USMNT goal with a great finish off an assist from Dempsey to double up the visitors:

Eric Lichaj fue el autor del segundo gol de #USA. Mira la jugada #CopaOro2017 #USAvSLV pic.twitter.com/7GNiIJZoY6 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) July 20, 2017

The match became more physical as it went on, and there were shockingly no red cards given in what was a poorly officiated match. But the U.S., despite being horrific at the back, got the job done in the end and now will face Costa Rica on Sunday with a spot in the final on the line.

Live blog

(CBS Sports App users, click here to view the live blog)