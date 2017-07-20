USA 2-0 El Salvador: Still no chemistry, but USMNT through to Gold Cup semis

The U.S. is a win away from the final

Two goals in the final five minutes of the first half guided a shaky U.S. men's national team past El Salvador in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, 2-0.

With 11 new players in the starting eleven from last time out, including five starters who were just called up like Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley, it was yet another performance that lacked chemistry and precision, but defenders stepping up in attack countered a good start by La Selecta.

Defender Omar Gonzalez scored his second goal in as many games, opening up the scoring with this lovely headed effort off a great ball from Bradley:

Just minutes later, fellow defender Eric Lichaj scored his first USMNT goal with a great finish off an assist from Dempsey to double up the visitors:

The match became more physical as it went on, and there were shockingly no red cards given in what was a poorly officiated match. But the U.S., despite being horrific at the back, got the job done in the end and now will face Costa Rica on Sunday with a spot in the final on the line.

Live blog

(CBS Sports App users, click here to view the live blog)

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories