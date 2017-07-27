USA 2-1 Jamaica: Morris scores dramatic late winner as USMNT wins Gold Cup

The U.S. men's national team entered Wednesday night's Gold Cup final undefeated under Bruce Arena. It's still undefeated, and now it's Gold Cup champion.

An 88th-minute strike from Jordan Morris gave the U.S. a 2-1 victory over Jamaica to claim the cup, erasing the poor memories of two years ago when the U.S. fell to Jamaica in the semis.

A goal in the first half by Jozy Altidore gave the U.S. the lead, but the Reggae Boyz responded in the second half before Morris bagged his fifth international goal.

Early on, Jamaica was saved by Andre Blake, the star of the cup, but he had to leave the match before it was a half-hour old after picking up a hand injury while making a save on Kellyn Acosta.

His backup Dwayne Miller came in, and his first challenge was a free kick from Altidore. And Altidore won it. The Toronto FC striker produced a beauty of a free kick to give the U.S. the lead just before the break.

But Jamaica rebounded quickly in the second half through Je-Vaugh Watson on a corner kick:

The match was then more back and forth than it had been all night, with each team creating chances to win the game, but it was Morris that showed up in the biggest moment:

The victory is a huge accomplishment by the U.S., who started the cup poorly but were boosted by the addition of several key stars like Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and Morris, and now the red, white and blue enter World Cup qualifying in September with well-deserved momentum.





