USA 3-0 Bolivia: Walker Zimmerman, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent power young Americans to friendly win

The United States men's national team fielded a young, inexperienced squad on Monday in a friendly against Bolivia. With four teenagers in the starting lineup and a roster with an average age of 22, the U.S. thumped a reserve Bolivia squad 3-0. The team looked nothing like a team that's lacking experience. Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah all scored their first senior goals with their country.

Here's how it went down:

In the first half, Zimmerman answered the call after the U.S. was knocking on the door. He skied to a corner kick and finished strongly into the far post. Take a look:

The U.S. led at the half, 1-0, but could have led by more. The team created several quality chances, but it had to wait till the second half for its next goal, which came from the attentive Sargent, who calmly read the Bolivia's goalkeeper's pass, settled it and finished home at 52-minute mark:

Weah, whose dad George is a Ballon d'Or winner and current president of Liberia, scored the final goal. The Paris Saint-Germain prodigy connected on a cross in the heart of the box for a cool finish:

Overall, it's a nice result for the U.S., but the result matters little. It's all about getting minutes for the young guys and seeing some flashes, which everyone who watched it saw. Now, it's important to remember that while the players did look sharp, it was against a team that featured 14 uncapped players and not nearly the talent the U.S. has. Point being, it's a positive display but U.S. fans would be silly to think everything is back on track and this is the team to lead them to glory at the Gold Cup next year. This team has more talent than any youth-filled USMNT in memory, and the future is bright, but Monday night was just a step along the path. Up next, friendlies against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin and France on June 9 in Lyon.

