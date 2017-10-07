USA 4-0 Panama: Pulisic dominant, World Cup berth close and more takeaways

The U.S. men's national team earned a brilliant 4-0 victory over Panama on Friday night in Orlando in World Cup qualifying, and the team is inching closer to a cup berth.

Here are tonight's takeaways:

Pulisic will be reason why USA makes World Cup

If you've watched any USMNT game lately, you know Christian Pulisic is far and away the team's best player. The Borussia Dortmund youngster is a game changer, and he did that in just the first 20 minutes. A goal and an assist to Jozy Altidore gave the U.S. a commanding lead, and his skill shined through.

Pulisic's simply spectacular. He's got moves, he plays smarter than any player the U.S. arguably has ever had, and he makes everybody around him better.

This kid can do it all in attack. And I'm not overstating this: at next summer's World Cup, if the U.S. makes it, he'll be one of the most hyped players entering the tournament. He's that good.

Want proof? The U.S. has 16 goals in the hexagonal, and he's played a role in 11 of them.

USA really took advantage of Panama's high line

For some weird reason, Panama played a really high back line and just left the slow Roman Torres at the back. With the speed going forward that the U.S. has, it made little sense. Needing to play more cautious and with the two central defenders connected, Panama didn't do that at all and paid for it. There were huge spaces for the U.S. to work with and it resulted in so many chances, and Panama was lucky it didn't let in six or seven.

A great job by Bruce Arena's team to be aware of the space and to utilize it like it did.

Still work to do

This doesn't mean the U.S. is going to World Cup, but it does mean it's very likely, one way or another. The U.S., at worst, probably finishes in fourth place and has the two-match playoff next month. But if it can go and get a draw at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, it will likely punch its ticket.