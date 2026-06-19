USA vs. Australia prediction, odds, time: 2026 World Cup picks, prop bets by expert on 18-9 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Friday, and the first match of the day features co-host USA taking on Australia in an important Group D matchup. Both sides got off to a sizzling start at the World Cup 2026, with Team USA beating Paraguay 4-1, while Australia upset Turkiye 2-0. A win for either side guarantees a spot in the Round of 32 and would go a long way towards locking up the top spot in the group as well. Perhaps the only negative from USA's win over Paraguay was a calf injury to star Christian Pulisic, and his status is uncertain heading into this matchup.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET from Seattle. The latest USA vs. Australia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the USMNT at -165 (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Australia at +400 and a draw at +340. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-110/-110). Before locking in any Australia vs. USMNT picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Australia vs. USMNT predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Friday on an 18-9-2 run on WC picks (+410). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied USMNT vs. Australia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Australia vs. USA:

USA vs. Australia 90-minute money line USA -165, Australia +400, Draw +340 USA vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals USA vs. Australia spread: USA -1.5 (+154) USA vs. Australia picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Australia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top USA vs. Australia predictions

After examining Australia vs. USMNT from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-110). Both sides were impressive on the attack in their opener. "Manager Mauricio Pochettino is being credited for helping USA put their best attacking foot forward and the team is creating an exciting style of play from the middle upwards," Eimer said.

Australia, meanwhile, "chose the perfect times to counter attack time and time again," Eimer added. "This is a team that isn't loaded with all stars, but they don't have to be because they way they've come together has been a thing of beauty." See Eimer's best bets for USA vs. Australia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Australia vs. USA at FanDuel here:

How to make Australia vs. USA picks

After studying the USA vs. Australia matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for USA vs. Australia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for USA vs. Australia, all from the expert on an 18-9 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.