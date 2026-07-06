USA vs. Belgium odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks via expert on 25-16 roll

Now that Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play after having his red card suspended, the United States enter their World Cup Round of 16 matchup with Belgium with their top scorer in tow. He has +165 odds to be anytime goal scorer, the lowest of any player on the board for this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner of this matchup will advance to face Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kickoff for USMNT vs. Belgium is 8 p.m. ET from Seattle. The latest United States vs. Belgium odds from FanDuel list USA at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Belgium at +180 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-158/+128). USA are the -122 favorites to advance, with Belgium at +100. Before locking in any USA vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the United States vs. Belgium predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied USA vs. Belgium and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Belgium vs. United States:

United States vs. Belgium 90-minute money line United States +150, Belgium +180, Draw +240 United States vs. Belgium over/under: 2.5 goals United States vs. Belgium to qualify for next round: United States -122, Belgium +100 United States vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine United States vs. Belgium streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top United States vs. Belgium predictions

After examining United States vs. Belgium from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (+124). Eimer sees the return of Balogun as a big boost to the American squad. The United States will also take full advantage of the home crowd in Seattle.

Belgium needed a late rally to beat Senegal 3-2 on Wednesday in overtime after trailing by two goals at the 80-minute mark. "Belgium can't play against USA like they did against Senegal or they're in for a bad time," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for United States vs. Belgium at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in USA vs. Belgium at FanDuel here:

How to make USMNT vs. Belgium picks

After studying the USA vs. Belgium matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including a plus-money Balogun prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for United States vs. Belgium? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for USA vs. Belgium, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.