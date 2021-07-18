The United States men's national team wrap up their group stage participation at the Gold Cup on Sunday when they take on Canada with first place on the line. Both teams enter at 2-0-0 and with six points, but Canada hold the tiebreaker at the moment thanks to having scored one more goal. That means the Canadians need just a draw to top Group B.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 18 | Time : 5:15 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 18 | : 5:15 p.m. ET Location : Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas

: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas TV channel: Fox and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and TUDN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -125; Draw +220; Canada +360 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

USA: The momentum is there after that big win over Martinique, but let's remember, it was Martinique. This game should tell us more about the U.S. than any other match of the group stage, and a victory is important for many reasons. A win here would give them more momentum entering the quarterfinals, where they will face either Costa Rica or Jamaica in Arlington, but it is more about being tested and facing real adversity against a solid team. From here on out there shouldn't be any easy ones, and after struggling with Haiti, another tough, tight one could be beneficial for a team looking to find a consistent rhythm.

Canada: Not nearly as scary of a team without Alphonso Davies, this Canada side still has potential. They have scored four goals in each of their first two games, more than any other team in the cup, and the key will be containing Cyle Larin, who had two goals last time out against Haiti. The Besiktas man has pace and technical ability, and he only needs a little room to pull off an effort. Expect him to get his looks, and the U.S. defense will need to press him quickly or risk paying for it.

Prediction

Dike stays red hot, gets a goal and an assist as the U.S. wins the group. Pick: USA 2, Canada 1