USA vs. El Salvador score, highlights, live Gold Cup updates: Watch USMNT on TV, stream online
The U.S. is a win away from the semifinals
The U.S. men's national team battles El Salvador (TV: FS1 and Univision Deportes) on Wednesday night in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, looking to stay undefeated under Bruce Arena.
Live blog
(CBS Sports App users, click here to view the live blog)
USA vs. El Salvador preview
A boosted U.S. faces a match it should win
