USA Gold Cup takeaways: Morris deserves big role and Bruce Arena does it again

The U.S. men's national won the Gold Cup on Wednesday night, defeating Jamaica 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Jordan Morris. Here are three takeaways from the match.

Morris deserves a bigger role

It now seems that Clint Dempsey's role will continue to be that "super sub" off the bench, and the expectation is for Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood to lead the attack, with Dempsey starting perhaps from time to time. But Morris deserves a bigger role and he may have just earned it.

A tireless attacker, he runs and runs and runs, he gives it his all, he's physical, and he can put the ball away when given the chance. Deployed more as a winger in this one, his speed down the left and awareness helped create a few good chances, and he was the clutch star late to give the U.S. the title with this 88th-minute winner.

Don't be surprised to see a bigger role for him moving forward, because he's earned it:

Undefeated and impressive

Those days under Jurgen Klinsmann seem so long ago. But it's only been months. Under Bruce Arena, this team is undefeated in 13 matches, in a good spot in World Cup qualifying and now Gold Cup champs. That comes after the team was winless in qualifying, in a horrific spot and looking like anything but a contender in important matches.

Boy, things have changed. This team looked happier, it has played with more heart and it has responded to Arena. Just what it needed.

Momentum toward Russia

Winning the Gold Cup is nice, almost an obligation, but this particular edition of the Gold Cup was in many ways a training exercise. World Cup qualifying is exponentially more important and will remain the main focus. But this performance in the tournament was big because it gives the team momentum with qualifying resuming in September.

The team was able to win without a majority of their key players (like Christian Pulisic), and in the process may have found some guys who can really help this team down the road (Dom Dwyer?). The Gold Cup also allowed fans and coaches to see how good of a player Darlington Nagbe can be for this team. He was stellar in the middle in the final and gives the U.S. a complete player with heart to lead the engine area of the team. All those together equal excitement and momentum for the rest of 2017.